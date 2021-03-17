Breaking down the deal that made LeBron James a part-owner of the Red Sox

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Kendall Baker
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Yankees fan LeBron James is now a part-owner of the Red Sox following a restructuring of the team's parent company, Fenway Sports Group.

Behind the scenes: Red Sox majority owner John Henry has agreed to sell an 11% stake in FSG to private equity firm RedBird Capital Partners.

Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.

  • FSG also owns Liverpool, Fenway Park, NASCAR team Roush Fenway Racing, and NESN, which airs Red Sox and Bruins games.

  • In 2011, James acquired a 2% stake in Liverpool for $6.5 million (worth ~$40 million today). He's now using the Redbird-led shakeup to convert that stake into 1% of FSG. No new money is being invested.

By the numbers: It's an enormous return on investment for Henry, who in 2001 paid a then-record $700 million for the Red Sox. This deal values FSG at around $7.3 billion.

Between the lines: RedBird was originally in talks to buy between 2o–25% of FSG via SPAC in a maneuver involving Billy "Moneyball" Beane, Axios' Dan Primack notes.

  • But that deal didn't come together, due to difficulties in obtaining outside financing at a valuation asking price of around $8 billion.

  • RedBird is led by Gerry Cardinale, who has a history of making deals with sports teams. He helped the Yankees launch YES Network and recently bought the XFL with partner Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

The big picture: The deal will make James and business partner Maverick Carter the first Black owners of the Red Sox. James says his goal is "to own an NBA franchise," and his expanding relationship with FSG could eventually help him get there.

  • "If LeBron retired tomorrow, he probably could put together a group with enough capital to buy an NBA team," an investment banker who has advised NBA team sales told ESPN (subscription).

  • "The trick is finding a group that would put up that kind of money and allow him to be the controlling partner if he's not putting in the most money." That's where FSG could come in.

What to watch: The NBA recently opened the door for private equity funds (like RedBall) to buy minority stakes in teams, opening a potential path for James and other ex-players to own teams by becoming investors.

Editor's note: This story has been corrected to reflect that James and Carter are the first Black owners of the Boston Red Sox (not of any MLB team).

More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

Recommended Stories

  • LeBron James Becomes Part-Owner Of Boston Red Sox And Fans Razz Him For It

    "I can't believe a guy that is always wearing a Yankees hat would become a part owner of the Boston Red Sox," one person wrote on Twitter.

  • LeBron James becomes partner at Liverpool FC owners

    The basketball legend has come onboard the sports group that also owns the Boston Red Sox baseball team.

  • Biden emphasizes local leadership over Trump in persuading hesitant Republicans on vaccine

    U.S. President Joe Biden sounded doubtful on Monday about former President Donald Trump playing a role in helping to persuade hesitant Republicans to get coronavirus vaccine shots. Biden and his team have been trying to figure out how to vaccinate more Republicans as polls show some supporters of the former president have not wholeheartedly accepted the idea of getting vaccine shots. Speaking to reporters at the White House, Biden said he had discussed the issue with his advisers.

  • BlackBerry Introduces New Critical Events Management Product For Commercial Sector

    BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE: BB) added a new product to its portfolio that will assist businesses and organizations in managing critical events quickly and effectively. What Happened: On Monday, the company announced its new BlackBerry Alert Next-Gen, a critical event management solution is available for commercial customers. “BlackBerry Alert centralizes critical event management by integrating data from across an organization to provide a seamless and reliable exchange of critical information to keep business running and people safe,” BlackBerry stated in the press release. Why It Matters: Last month, BlackBerry released its annual 2021 cyber-security threat report. The report showed the COVID-19 pandemic has increased both the threat and the activity of cybercriminals. See also: How to Buy BlackBerry (BB) Stock Over the past year, many companies have been forced to digitalize business operations to allow employees to work from home, leaving them vulnerable to cybercrime. And, with more employees working remotely, businesses are at risk for system outages caused by both man-made and natural incidents, such as extreme weather. “The instability and uncertainty that organizations have experienced this past year underscore the need for resilient and sustainable critical event management capabilities,” said Alison Brooks, research vice president, IDC, a global marketing intelligence, advisory services and events company. What's Next: BlackBerry Alert is available for commercial organizations as a SaaS solution or as a fully managed service. The product can be integrated with business tools such as Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) Teams software. (Photo: BlackBerry) See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaPalantir And BlackBerry: 2 Disruptors Trying To Power All ThingsBlackBerry Teams Up With Desay To Create A Smart Driving Experience© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Denny Hamlin will start first at Atlanta

    Hamlin has four top-10 finishes in the first five races of the season.

  • Chiefs to release Damien Williams

    Damien Williams was one of the key figures in the Chiefs victory in Super Bowl LIV rushing for 104 yards — including the game-clinching, 38-yard touchdown with just over a minute left in the contest. But now according to several reports, Williams will be released. The move will save Kansas City $2.2 million against the [more]

  • Steve Bannon loses bid to start right-wing political academy in Italy

    Steve Bannon, the former adviser to ex-U.S. President Donald Trump, has lost a legal battle to set up a right-wing Catholic political academy in an abbey in Italy. The Council of State on Monday ruled against the Dignitatis Humanae Institute (DHI), backed by Bannon, which wanted to start the school in an 800-year-old monastery south of Rome. Bannon, a Catholic, was helping to craft the curriculum for leadership courses aimed at right-wing Catholic activists at what was to be the Academy for the Judeo-Christian West in the town of Trisulti.

  • After Owning the Boston Celtics for Years, LeBron James Becomes Part-Owner of Boston Red Sox

    Since entering the NBA in 2003 as an 18-year-old phenom, LeBron James has completely transformed what it means to be a professional athlete. Aside from being dominant on the court, he frequently uses his platform to combat social injustice and has evolved into a savvy businessman whose interests extend to music, the restaurant industry, education, lucrative endorsements, and film and television, just to name a few. And now King James is expanding his portfolio to include sports franchise ownership, because what do you give the man who already has everything else?

  • Hallelujah! Red Sox will open season with five starters instead of none

    Following a 2020 Red Sox season plagued by a depleted pitching staff, the 2021 starting rotation will bring a breath of fresh air.

  • Ammon Bundy arrested after missing trial on trespass charge

    Anti-government activist Ammon Bundy was arrested Monday after failing to attend his trial on charges that he trespassed during an Idaho legislative session last fall. Bundy didn't appear in the courtroom because he was protesting outside the building instead, apparently angry in part over mask requirements put in place during the coronavirus pandemic. Bundy was joined by about two dozen other protesters on Monday morning, some holding signs with slogans like “Ammon stands for truth” and others yelling misinformation and conspiracy theories about the COVID-19 pandemic popularized by groups like QAnon.

  • Cam Newton reacts to Patriots' free-agent spending spree, Hunter Henry news

    The Patriots' spending spree continued Tuesday with the reported addition of Hunter Henry, and quarterback Cam Newton appears to be on board with his team's moves.

  • Is Michelle Wie West ready for LPGA return? She signed up for next week’s Kia Classic and ANA

    Will we see Michelle Wie West return to the LPGA this spring as the tour swings through the West Coast?

  • Estrada-Gonzalez 2, a Fight of the Year candidate, shows what boxing could and should be

    Appreciate what you are seeing because this is as rare as it is special and compelling.

  • Rockets trying to trade veteran F P.J. Tucker

    The Houston Rockets appear to be headed for a split with disgruntled forward P.J. Tucker. The 35-year-old veteran wants to be traded to a contender and held himself out of Thursday night's 125-105 setback to the Sacramento Kings, the Rockets' 14th straight loss. "We're going to try to figure out something that works for him and works for us as far as him not being on the team anymore," coach Stephen Silas said after Thursday's game.

  • Decision Day: Michigan, Notre Dame Or Wisconsin for LB Joshua Burnham?

    Joshua Burnham is ranked as the nation's No. 5 inside linebacker in the 2022 class. Rivals.com It's decision day for Traverse City (Mich.) Central class of 2022 linebacker Joshua Burnham. After Burnham's announcement, make sure to stay locked in at BlueandGold.

  • How Bears tried to trade for Russell Wilson, but ended up with Andy Dalton

    The Bears made a real effort to trade for Russell Wilson. When the Seahawks made up their mind, they moved on.

  • Detroit Lions finalize trade for Rams defensive lineman Michael Brockers

    The L.A. Rams shopped Michael Brockers in order to clear cap room after he declined a significant pay cut for the 2021 season

  • If Brian Ortega wins UFC title, he ‘wouldn’t feel 100 percent’ champ without Max Holloway rematch

    Brian Ortega wouldn't fully embrace becoming champion at UFC 260 until he got another crack at Max Holloway.

  • Jets tender deal to WR Jeff Smith

    The Jets are tendering and re-signing WR ﻿Jeff Smith﻿, per SNY's Ralph Vacchiano.

  • From the No. 1 seed to Cinderella, here are 10 bold predictions for the 2021 NCAA Tournament

    Picking all of the top seeds to advance in the NCAA Tournament is never the best strategy. March Madness is all about upsets and bold picks.