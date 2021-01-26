Breaking down Daniel Jeremiah Top 50 NFL Draft big board into position rankings

On Tuesday, NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah put out his first Top 50 NFL Draft big board of the offseason. With three months until the draft, this list is sure to change, but here’s the first incarnation.

1 Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson 2 Jamarr Chase, WR, LSU 3 Kyle Pitts, TE, Florida 4 Zach Wilson, QB, BYU 5 Caleb Farley, CB, Virginia Tech 6 Rashawn Slater, OT, Northwestern 7 DeVonta Smith, WR, Alabama 8 Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama 9 Micah Parsons, LB, Penn State 10 Penei Sewell, OT, Oregon 11 Trey Lance, QB, North Dakota State 12 Justin Fields, QB, Ohio State 13 Gregory Rousseau, EDGE, Miami 14 Alijah Vera-Tucker, IOL, USC 15 Patrick Surtain II, CB, Alabama 16 Trevon Moehrig, S, TCU 17 Travis Etienne, RB, Clemson 18 Kwity Paye, EDGE, Michigan 19 Jaelan Phillips, EDGE, Miami 20 Kadarius Toney, WR, Florida 21 Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB, Notre Dame 22 Najee Harris, RB, Alabama 23 Levi Onwuzurike, IDL, Washington 24 Jalen Mayfield, OT, Michigan 25 Jaycee Horn, CB, South Carolina 26 Zaven Collins, LB, Tulsa 27 Jayson Oweh, EDGE, Penn State 28 Christian Darrisaw, OT, Virginia Tech 29 Nick Bolton, LB, Missouri 30 Teven Jenkins, OT, Oklahoma State 31 Tutu Atwell, WR, Louisville 32 Joe Tryon, EDGE, Washington 33 Mac Jones, QB, Alabama 34 Javonte Williams, RB, North Carolina 35 Daviyon Nixon, DT, Iowa 36 Terrace Marshall Jr., WR, LSU 37 Christian Barmore, IDL, Alabama 38 Pat Freiermuth, TE, Penn State 39 Aaron Robinson, CB, UCF 40 Greg Newsome II, CB, Northwestern 41 Azeez Ojulari, EDGE, Georgia 42 Patrick Jones II, EDGE, Pittsburgh 43 Elijah Moore, WR, Mississippi 44 Landon Dickerson, IOL, Alabama 45 Marlon Tuipulotu, DT, USC 46 James Hudson, OT, Cincinnati 47 Eric Stokes, CB, Georgia 48 Dillon Radunz, OT, North Dakota State 49 Liam Eichenberg, OT, Notre Dame 50 Dayo Odeyingbo, EDGE, Vanderbilt

If you prefer, here’s how this big board breaks down into specific position ranks:

QB

Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson

Zach Wilson, QB, BYU

Trey Lance, QB, North Dakota State

Justin Fields, QB, Ohio State

Mac Jones, QB, Alabama

Notable omission: Kyle Trask (Florida)

RB

Travis Etienne, RB, Clemson

Najee Harris, RB, Alabama

Javonte Williams, RB, North Carolina

WR

Jamarr Chase, WR, LSU

DeVonta Smith, WR, Alabama

Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama

Kadarius Toney, WR, Florida

Tutu Atwell, WR, Louisville

Terrace Marshall Jr., WR, LSU

Elijah Moore, WR, Mississippi

Notable omissions: Rashod Bateman (Minnesota), Rondale Moore (Purdue), Tamorrion Terry (Florida State), Chris Olave (Ohio State)

TE

Kyle Pitts, TE, Florida

Pat Freiermuth, TE, Penn State

OT

Rashawn Slater, OT, Northwestern

Penei Sewell, OT, Oregon

Jalen Mayfield, OT, Michigan

Christian Darrisaw, OT, Virginia Tech

Teven Jenkins, OT, Oklahoma State

James Hudson, OT, Cincinnati

Dillon Radunz, OT, North Dakota State

Liam Eichenberg, OT, Notre Dame

Notable omissions: Samuel Cosmi (Texas), Alex Leatherwood (Alabama)

IOL

Alijah Vera-Tucker, IOL, USC

Landon Dickerson, IOL, Alabama

Notable omissions: Wyatt Davis (Ohio State), Trey Smith (Tennessee), Creed Humphrey (Oklahoma), Deonte Brown (Alabama), Josh Myers (Ohio State)

DT

Levi Onwuzurike, DT, Washington

Daviyon Nixon, DT, Iowa

Christian Barmore, DT, Alabama

Marlon Tuipulotu, DT, USC

Notable omission: Jay Tufele (USC)

EDGE

Gregory Rousseau, EDGE, Miami

Kwity Paye, EDGE, Michigan

Jaelan Phillips, EDGE, Miami

Jayson Oweh, EDGE, Penn State

Joe Tryon, EDGE, Washington

Azeez Ojulari, EDGE, Georgia

Patrick Jones II, EDGE, Pittsburgh

Dayo Odeyingbo, EDGE, Vanderbilt

Notable omissions: Carlos Basham Jr. (Wake Forest), Quincy Roche (Miami), Chris Rumph II (Duke)

LB

Micah Parsons, LB, Penn State

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB, Notre Dame

Zaven Collins, LB, Tulsa

Nick Bolton, LB, Missouri

Notable omissions: Dylan Moses (Alabama), Baron Browning (Ohio State), Cameron McGrone (Michigan)

CB

Caleb Farley, CB, Virginia Tech

Patrick Surtain II, CB, Alabama

Jaycee Horn, CB, South Carolina

Aaron Robinson, CB, UCF

Greg Newsome II, CB, Northwestern

Eric Stokes, CB, Georgia

Notable omissions: Shaun Wade (Ohio State), Thomas Graham Jr. (Oregon), Derion Kendrick (Clemson), Marco Wilson (Florida), DJ Daniel (Georgia)

S

Trevon Moehrig, S, TCU

Notable omissions: Jevon Holland (Oregon), Hamsah Nasirildeen (Florida State), Richard LeCounte III (Georgia)