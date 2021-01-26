Breaking down Daniel Jeremiah Top 50 NFL Draft big board into position rankings
On Tuesday, NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah put out his first Top 50 NFL Draft big board of the offseason. With three months until the draft, this list is sure to change, but here’s the first incarnation.
1
Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson
2
Jamarr Chase, WR, LSU
3
Kyle Pitts, TE, Florida
4
Zach Wilson, QB, BYU
5
Caleb Farley, CB, Virginia Tech
6
Rashawn Slater, OT, Northwestern
7
DeVonta Smith, WR, Alabama
8
Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama
9
Micah Parsons, LB, Penn State
10
Penei Sewell, OT, Oregon
11
Trey Lance, QB, North Dakota State
12
Justin Fields, QB, Ohio State
13
Gregory Rousseau, EDGE, Miami
14
Alijah Vera-Tucker, IOL, USC
15
Patrick Surtain II, CB, Alabama
16
Trevon Moehrig, S, TCU
17
Travis Etienne, RB, Clemson
18
Kwity Paye, EDGE, Michigan
19
Jaelan Phillips, EDGE, Miami
20
Kadarius Toney, WR, Florida
21
Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB, Notre Dame
22
Najee Harris, RB, Alabama
23
Levi Onwuzurike, IDL, Washington
24
Jalen Mayfield, OT, Michigan
25
Jaycee Horn, CB, South Carolina
26
Zaven Collins, LB, Tulsa
27
Jayson Oweh, EDGE, Penn State
28
Christian Darrisaw, OT, Virginia Tech
29
Nick Bolton, LB, Missouri
30
Teven Jenkins, OT, Oklahoma State
31
Tutu Atwell, WR, Louisville
32
Joe Tryon, EDGE, Washington
33
Mac Jones, QB, Alabama
34
Javonte Williams, RB, North Carolina
35
Daviyon Nixon, DT, Iowa
36
Terrace Marshall Jr., WR, LSU
37
Christian Barmore, IDL, Alabama
38
Pat Freiermuth, TE, Penn State
39
Aaron Robinson, CB, UCF
40
Greg Newsome II, CB, Northwestern
41
Azeez Ojulari, EDGE, Georgia
42
Patrick Jones II, EDGE, Pittsburgh
43
Elijah Moore, WR, Mississippi
44
Landon Dickerson, IOL, Alabama
45
Marlon Tuipulotu, DT, USC
46
James Hudson, OT, Cincinnati
47
Eric Stokes, CB, Georgia
48
Dillon Radunz, OT, North Dakota State
49
Liam Eichenberg, OT, Notre Dame
50
Dayo Odeyingbo, EDGE, Vanderbilt
If you prefer, here’s how this big board breaks down into specific position ranks:
QB
Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson
Zach Wilson, QB, BYU
Trey Lance, QB, North Dakota State
Justin Fields, QB, Ohio State
Mac Jones, QB, Alabama
Notable omission: Kyle Trask (Florida)
RB
Travis Etienne, RB, Clemson
Najee Harris, RB, Alabama
Javonte Williams, RB, North Carolina
WR
Jamarr Chase, WR, LSU
DeVonta Smith, WR, Alabama
Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama
Kadarius Toney, WR, Florida
Tutu Atwell, WR, Louisville
Terrace Marshall Jr., WR, LSU
Elijah Moore, WR, Mississippi
Notable omissions: Rashod Bateman (Minnesota), Rondale Moore (Purdue), Tamorrion Terry (Florida State), Chris Olave (Ohio State)
TE
Kyle Pitts, TE, Florida
Pat Freiermuth, TE, Penn State
OT
Rashawn Slater, OT, Northwestern
Penei Sewell, OT, Oregon
Jalen Mayfield, OT, Michigan
Christian Darrisaw, OT, Virginia Tech
Teven Jenkins, OT, Oklahoma State
James Hudson, OT, Cincinnati
Dillon Radunz, OT, North Dakota State
Liam Eichenberg, OT, Notre Dame
Notable omissions: Samuel Cosmi (Texas), Alex Leatherwood (Alabama)
IOL
Alijah Vera-Tucker, IOL, USC
Landon Dickerson, IOL, Alabama
Notable omissions: Wyatt Davis (Ohio State), Trey Smith (Tennessee), Creed Humphrey (Oklahoma), Deonte Brown (Alabama), Josh Myers (Ohio State)
DT
Levi Onwuzurike, DT, Washington
Daviyon Nixon, DT, Iowa
Christian Barmore, DT, Alabama
Marlon Tuipulotu, DT, USC
Notable omission: Jay Tufele (USC)
EDGE
Gregory Rousseau, EDGE, Miami
Kwity Paye, EDGE, Michigan
Jaelan Phillips, EDGE, Miami
Jayson Oweh, EDGE, Penn State
Joe Tryon, EDGE, Washington
Azeez Ojulari, EDGE, Georgia
Patrick Jones II, EDGE, Pittsburgh
Dayo Odeyingbo, EDGE, Vanderbilt
Notable omissions: Carlos Basham Jr. (Wake Forest), Quincy Roche (Miami), Chris Rumph II (Duke)
LB
Micah Parsons, LB, Penn State
Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB, Notre Dame
Zaven Collins, LB, Tulsa
Nick Bolton, LB, Missouri
Notable omissions: Dylan Moses (Alabama), Baron Browning (Ohio State), Cameron McGrone (Michigan)
CB
Caleb Farley, CB, Virginia Tech
Patrick Surtain II, CB, Alabama
Jaycee Horn, CB, South Carolina
Aaron Robinson, CB, UCF
Greg Newsome II, CB, Northwestern
Eric Stokes, CB, Georgia
Notable omissions: Shaun Wade (Ohio State), Thomas Graham Jr. (Oregon), Derion Kendrick (Clemson), Marco Wilson (Florida), DJ Daniel (Georgia)
S
Trevon Moehrig, S, TCU
Notable omissions: Jevon Holland (Oregon), Hamsah Nasirildeen (Florida State), Richard LeCounte III (Georgia)