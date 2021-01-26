Breaking down Daniel Jeremiah Top 50 NFL Draft big board into position rankings

Levi Damien
·4 min read
On Tuesday, NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah put out his first Top 50 NFL Draft big board of the offseason. With three months until the draft, this list is sure to change, but here’s the first incarnation.

1

Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson

2

Jamarr Chase, WR, LSU

3

Kyle Pitts, TE, Florida

4

Zach Wilson, QB, BYU

5

Caleb Farley, CB, Virginia Tech

6

Rashawn Slater, OT, Northwestern

7

DeVonta Smith, WR, Alabama

8

Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama

9

Micah Parsons, LB, Penn State

10

Penei Sewell, OT, Oregon

11

Trey Lance, QB, North Dakota State

12

Justin Fields, QB, Ohio State

13

Gregory Rousseau, EDGE, Miami

14

Alijah Vera-Tucker, IOL, USC

15

Patrick Surtain II, CB, Alabama

16

Trevon Moehrig, S, TCU

17

Travis Etienne, RB, Clemson

18

Kwity Paye, EDGE, Michigan

19

Jaelan Phillips, EDGE, Miami

20

Kadarius Toney, WR, Florida

21

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB, Notre Dame

22

Najee Harris, RB, Alabama

23

Levi Onwuzurike, IDL, Washington

24

Jalen Mayfield, OT, Michigan

25

Jaycee Horn, CB, South Carolina

26

Zaven Collins, LB, Tulsa

27

Jayson Oweh, EDGE, Penn State

28

Christian Darrisaw, OT, Virginia Tech

29

Nick Bolton, LB, Missouri

30

Teven Jenkins, OT, Oklahoma State

31

Tutu Atwell, WR, Louisville

32

Joe Tryon, EDGE, Washington

33

Mac Jones, QB, Alabama

34

Javonte Williams, RB, North Carolina

35

Daviyon Nixon, DT, Iowa

36

Terrace Marshall Jr., WR, LSU

37

Christian Barmore, IDL, Alabama

38

Pat Freiermuth, TE, Penn State

39

Aaron Robinson, CB, UCF

40

Greg Newsome II, CB, Northwestern

41

Azeez Ojulari, EDGE, Georgia

42

Patrick Jones II, EDGE, Pittsburgh

43

Elijah Moore, WR, Mississippi

44

Landon Dickerson, IOL, Alabama

45

Marlon Tuipulotu, DT, USC

46

James Hudson, OT, Cincinnati

47

Eric Stokes, CB, Georgia

48

Dillon Radunz, OT, North Dakota State

49

Liam Eichenberg, OT, Notre Dame

50

Dayo Odeyingbo, EDGE, Vanderbilt

If you prefer, here’s how this big board breaks down into specific position ranks:

QB
Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson
Zach Wilson, QB, BYU
Trey Lance, QB, North Dakota State
Justin Fields, QB, Ohio State
Mac Jones, QB, Alabama

Notable omission: Kyle Trask (Florida)

RB
Travis Etienne, RB, Clemson
Najee Harris, RB, Alabama
Javonte Williams, RB, North Carolina

WR
Jamarr Chase, WR, LSU
DeVonta Smith, WR, Alabama
Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama
Kadarius Toney, WR, Florida
Tutu Atwell, WR, Louisville
Terrace Marshall Jr., WR, LSU
Elijah Moore, WR, Mississippi

Notable omissions: Rashod Bateman (Minnesota), Rondale Moore (Purdue), Tamorrion Terry (Florida State), Chris Olave (Ohio State)

TE
Kyle Pitts, TE, Florida
Pat Freiermuth, TE, Penn State

OT
Rashawn Slater, OT, Northwestern
Penei Sewell, OT, Oregon
Jalen Mayfield, OT, Michigan
Christian Darrisaw, OT, Virginia Tech
Teven Jenkins, OT, Oklahoma State
James Hudson, OT, Cincinnati
Dillon Radunz, OT, North Dakota State
Liam Eichenberg, OT, Notre Dame

Notable omissions: Samuel Cosmi (Texas), Alex Leatherwood (Alabama)

IOL
Alijah Vera-Tucker, IOL, USC
Landon Dickerson, IOL, Alabama

Notable omissions: Wyatt Davis (Ohio State), Trey Smith (Tennessee), Creed Humphrey (Oklahoma), Deonte Brown (Alabama), Josh Myers (Ohio State)

DT
Levi Onwuzurike, DT, Washington
Daviyon Nixon, DT, Iowa
Christian Barmore, DT, Alabama
Marlon Tuipulotu, DT, USC

Notable omission: Jay Tufele (USC)

EDGE
Gregory Rousseau, EDGE, Miami
Kwity Paye, EDGE, Michigan
Jaelan Phillips, EDGE, Miami
Jayson Oweh, EDGE, Penn State
Joe Tryon, EDGE, Washington
Azeez Ojulari, EDGE, Georgia
Patrick Jones II, EDGE, Pittsburgh
Dayo Odeyingbo, EDGE, Vanderbilt

Notable omissions: Carlos Basham Jr. (Wake Forest), Quincy Roche (Miami), Chris Rumph II (Duke)

LB
Micah Parsons, LB, Penn State
Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB, Notre Dame
Zaven Collins, LB, Tulsa
Nick Bolton, LB, Missouri

Notable omissions: Dylan Moses (Alabama), Baron Browning (Ohio State), Cameron McGrone (Michigan)

CB
Caleb Farley, CB, Virginia Tech
Patrick Surtain II, CB, Alabama
Jaycee Horn, CB, South Carolina
Aaron Robinson, CB, UCF
Greg Newsome II, CB, Northwestern
Eric Stokes, CB, Georgia

Notable omissions: Shaun Wade (Ohio State), Thomas Graham Jr. (Oregon), Derion Kendrick (Clemson), Marco Wilson (Florida), DJ Daniel (Georgia)

S
Trevon Moehrig, S, TCU

Notable omissions: Jevon Holland (Oregon), Hamsah Nasirildeen (Florida State), Richard LeCounte III (Georgia)

