Breaking down Dane Brugler’s picks for Packers in 7-round mock draft

The Green Bay Packers added a top playmaker in the passing game and got better along the offensive and defensive fronts in Dane Brugler’s seven-round mock draft for The Athletic.

Brugler, who writes the most comprehensive draft guide available, made all 262 picks in the 2022 NFL draft, including 11 for the Packers.

The focus for Matt LaFleur’s team was obvious. He added new talent for the offensive and defensive lines while still providing help at receiver and plugging in other roster holes.

Brugler’s picks for the Packers:

1.22: WR Chris Olave, Ohio State

1.28: DL Travis Jones, UConn

2.53: OT Abraham Lucas, Wash. State

2.59: OLB Drake Jackson, USC

3.92: WR David Bell, Purdue

4.132: OLB Alex Wright, UAB

4.140: OL Marquis Hayes, Oklahoma

5.171: DL Eric Johnson, Missouri State

7.228: LB Jack Sanborn, Wisconsin

7.249: CB Dallis Flowers, Pittsburg State

7.258: TE/FB Connor Heyward, Michigan State

Olave and Jones as a first-round duo would get high marks here. The two are perfect fits in Green Bay and both check all the boxes for what the Packers typically target early in the draft. Getting a playmaker at receiver and a disruptor for the defensive line would represent a terrific open for the Packers.

Olave is arguably the best separator and route-runner in the class and would be a terrific replacement for Davante Adams. He should be an instant impact player and a future No. 1 option.

Jones gives off serious Kenny Clark vibes and would completely revamp the entire outlook of the defensive line. He could play multiple spots in the defensive front and give the Packers another menacing player alongside Clark.

Lucas visited the Packers and fits what the team looks for in offensive line talent in terms of experience and movement ability. He could be the future starter at right tackle if the Packers want to keep Elgton Jenkins inside.

Jackson might be the best-kept secret in the edge-rusher class. He’s young and explosive, with tremendous upside and development potential at a premium position. Putting him behind Rashan Gary and Preston Smith could give him time to turn into game-changing player, and the Packers need depth on the edge.

Bell didn’t test well at the combine, which is generally a big red flag at receiver. The Packers might not consider him. But he found a lot of different ways to get open and make plays at Purdue, so maybe the testing isn’t a huge concern. Taking him in the third round feels like a reach here.

The Packers are rebuilding the depth at edge rusher, so getting Wright early in Day 3 makes sense. He has terrific size but needs time, which the Packers can offer. His potential is worth grabbing here.

Hayes looks like a Lucas Patrick replacement. Johnson is a highly athletic defensive line prospect who visited the Packers. Wisconsin football fans will know Sanborn, who could be a nice backup linebacker and special teamer. Flowers, a small-school corner, turned heads at the East-West Shrine Game, while Heyward fits the mold of the fullback-tight end hybrid in Matt LaFleur’s offense.

The draft strategy employed by Brugler looked simple enough. Getting Olave and solving the big need at receiver with the 22nd pick allowed the Packers to focus on getting big people for the line of scrimmage. Not finding help at safety and tight end is worth mentioning here, given the short and long-term needs at both positions. Getting Bell as the complementary receiver pick to Olave feels underwhelming given the options in this draft class. But this is just nitpicking. The first four picks – Olave, Jones, Lucas and Jackson – would make this an incredible class.