Breaking down Dane Brugler’s 7-round haul for the Browns

With the 2023 NFL draft now just eight days away, mock drafts are getting last-minute pushes to prepare for what kind of hauls could be on the board. One of those mock drafts was completed by The Athletic’s Dane Brugler, who completed a full seven-round simulation. Even though the Cleveland Browns do not have a first or second round pick, they do have six picks in the middle rounds of the draft to play around with.

With defensive tackle, defensive end, linebacker, and wide receiver still lingering, who did the Browns land in Brugler’s simulation? We take a look there next to see who the draft expert mocked to Cleveland.

Round 3, pick no. 73: DT Gervon Dexter Sr., Florida

Brugler had this to say about the selection of Dexter:

“At almost 6-6 and 310 pounds with 4.8 speed, Dexter has a ton of raw talent that’s ready to be cultivated by NFL coaching. A basketball-focused athlete through most of high school, Dexter has yet to play his best football. The Browns would be betting on his upside.”

Defensive tackle is a big need for the Browns, so there is not much room to critique this pick too much. The main issue with Dexter, however, is how volatile his play on the field is. We know he is explosive and athletic, but his motor and pad level is less than disciplined.

Other players in this slot that went after that are worth consideration with pick no. 74 include Oklahoma wide receiver Marvin Mims, USC pass rusher Tuli Tuipulotu, and Wisconsin hybrid pass rusher Nick Herbig.

Round 3, pick no. 98: EDGE YaYa Diaby, Louisville

It seems unlikely for the Browns to double up on defensive linemen in the 2023 NFL draft, but given the need upfront it would not be overly surprising. Diaby is a bit overhyped compared to my board, but he is an athletic player with a high floor who can come in and at least be a rotational contributor.

Given who was available, Alabama defensive tackle Byron Young would be a better pick, but if they go Dexter with their first pick, then the value of Diaby matches here.

Round 4, pick no. 111: QB Jake Haener, Fresno State

This is way too early to select a backup quarterback of the future, even if the Browns have met with the quarterback. The Browns will look to address the position if the value adds up with names like Dorian Thompson-Robinson, but to select Haener in the fourth round is too rich.

Tulane linebacker Dorian Williams and TCU cornerback Tre Tomlinson were both on the board and would warrant a selection in that range instead.

Round 4, pick no. 126: S Jammie Robinson, Florida State

This is a stellar pick.

As the Browns look to replace Ronnie Harrison in 2023 and potentially look to replace Grant Delpit as he plays out a contract year, there are fewer players with a higher football IQ than Robinson. While his size and athletic profile are subpar, Robinson presents the ability to understand the game of football at a high level from the slot, from the box, and the third level of the defense.

For just the cost of the 126th pick in the draft, Robinson would be a home run for the Browns.

Round 5, pick no. 140: CB Jakorian Bennett, Maryland

The Browns will never turn down more depth in the secondary, but the selection of the athletic Jakorian Bennett feels redundant unless the team does not feel Robinson could play in the slot.

The Browns already have three young and promising cornerbacks on the roster, and the cost of a fifth rounder is not steep, but drafting ahead at a position of deep depth is a bit unwarranted.

Another Louisville pass rusher in Yasir Abdullah would be a ton of fun with defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz at that pick instead.

Round 5, pick no. 142: TE Josh Whyle, Cincinnati

As the Browns look to get more athletic and explosive through the air, the selection of a nuanced tight end like Josh Whyle makes sense. Especially this late in the draft. The Browns still have David Njoku realistically through at least 2024, and have Jordan Akins under contract through then as well.

However, Harrison Bryant’s roster spot is not safe, and even if he makes the roster he is still just under contract for one more year. Again, even getting depth and special teams contributions out of a day-three pick is stellar. This is a fun dart throw.

Round 6, pick no. 190: RB Keaton Mitchell, East Carolina

Kareem Hunt has yet to find a new home as the Browns have no interest in bringing him back in 2023. Even with Jerome Ford looking like the next man up to take his snaps, the Browns do not have a third running back on the roster. Look for them to address it in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Here in the sixth round, Brugler gave the Browns one of the more fun players at the position in this class. While there is reason to believe they may try to take a better one earlier, Keaton Mitchell is a fine sixth round draft pick.

While he is not overly elusive, Mitchell is linearly explosive and can burn when he gets into the open field. Come on down, Keaton.

Round 7, pick no. 229: OT Jake Witt, Northern Michigan

This last pick is a total Cleveland Browns selection. A deep sleeper, the Browns select small-school offensive tackle Jake Witt from Northern Michigan. A converted tight end, Witt is highly athletic as he continues to mold his craft at offensive tackle. Here is what Brugler had to say about Witt:

“One of the unlikeliest stories of this draft cycle, Witt has only one full season of offensive line play under his belt, but his athletic upside makes him a draftable option. Almost 30 teams have shown interest in the former college basketball player, including the Browns.”

This is a fun dart throw.

