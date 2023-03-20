Breaking down Cowboys offseason plan of attack 'GMFB'
"GMFB" breaking down the Dallas Cowboys offseason plan of attack.
Taylor Moore was never really the star attraction Sunday at the Valspar Championship until he had finished hitting all the right shots and posed with the trophy for his first PGA Tour title that sends him to the Masters. Adam Schenk and Jordan Spieth provided enough compelling theater for so much of the day, locked in a battle on the back nine of the Copperhead course at Innisbrook. Moore surged into the mix with a 9-iron to 5 feet for birdie on the 15th hole and a 25-foot birdie putt on the 16th hole, followed by two tough pars for a 4-under 67.
Here's the latest Eagles mock draft roundup and the first since NFL free agency began last week. By Dave Zangaro
The C.J. Gardner-Johnson news was a bummer for Eagles fans, but his agency took things to a whole new level on Sunday evening. By Adam Hermann
Trea Turner hit a pair of home runs to lead the United States to its blowout win over Cuba on Sunday in the World Baseball Classic semifinals.
All eyes are on the Bears to draft an offensive lineman or defensive lineman with their first round pick, but when this cornerback fell to them, they couldn't resist.
The most notable part of this year’s Sweet 16 might be how many of men’s college basketball’s perennial juggernauts aren’t part of it.
The Detroit Lions have created nearly $22 million in cap space by restructuring Romeo Okwara and Charles Harris' deals and cutting Michael Brockers.
Here is how much in earnings each player who made the cut took home from the 2023 Valspar Championship.
More than four days into free agency, no potential suitor has conclusively been linked to Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. Could the Patriots eventually make a run at him? Former Patriots linebacker Rob Ninkovich recently lobbied for his former team to make the move. “If you’re the Patriots, and you go and you make an attempt [more]
The Eagles now have to replace both of their starting cornerbacks from last season.
Uninvolved teams don't see Aaron Rodgers fit for a first-round pick in trade compensation, according to reports from Albert Breer.
The Browns have emphasized defense early in free agency to help new coordinator Jim Schwartz, who's already making an impression on the new players.
Kansas State used a football-style inbound play against Kentucky. Coach Jerome Tang named it after Patrick Mahomes.
The seven-time world champion posted an emotional Instagram prior to the Saudi Arabian GP weekend
Is there still a chance the Patriots trade for DeAndre Hopkins? The star wide receiver recently followed a pair of New England players on social media as rumors continue to swirl.
Utah State cheerleader later wrote that she was ‘going out with a bang’
The Cowboys tried trade for Brandin Cooks during the 2022 season. Now they get their man a fifth-round pick in 2023 and a sixth-rounder in 2024.
The asking price to acquire Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy via trade is high. Should the Patriots pay it?
On Sunday, safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson — one of the top available free agents this year — accepted a one-year contract with the Lions. Could Gardner-Johnson have remained with the Eagles? Apparently, yes. Here’s a tweet from Reuben Frank of NBC Sports Philadelphia: “I’m told the Eagles did indeed make an offer at the start of [more]
For the sake of referees at every level of the game, the FA must hit Aleksandar Mitrovic with a minimum 10-match ban for his actions at Old Trafford in Fulham’s 3-1 loss to Manchester United. He placed his hands on referee Chris Kavanagh, and that is simply unacceptable.