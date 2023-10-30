Breaking down Cowboys' offense in victory over Rams 'The Insiders'
NFL Network's Jane Slater breaking down the Dallas Cowboys' offense in victory over the Los Angeles Rams from Week 8.
Dallas unlocked a dimension it hadn't shown this season in demolishing Los Angeles. It couldn't come at a bigger time so far this season.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Rams at Cowboys game.
Scott Pianowski breaks down Sunday's highs and lows, including CeeDee Lamb and the Cowboys delivering in a big way for fantasy managers.
Matthew Stafford was replaced by Brett Rypien near the end of the third quarter on Sunday in Dallas
The second-year cornerback is on pace to set the single-season record for interceptions returned for touchdowns.
The Cowboys' season has been up and down, but they still "belong in the upper echelons" of the NFC, per Jones. So where does that leave them a week before the trade deadline?
