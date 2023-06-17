Breaking down the contract incentives for Patriots S Jalen Mills

After initially being released, New England Patriots defensive back Jalen Mills re-signed with the team on a one-year deal and a new position title.

Mills is making the move back to safety after playing cornerback for New England. That means this is a test drive year for the veteran defensive back, who will be playing on a one-year contract heavy with incentives.

According to the 33rd Team’s Ari Meirov, Mills’ contract is worth $2.5 million with upwards of $3.6 million in additional money for incentives. The veteran safety’s ability to come away with that extra money will be dependent on snap count in what is expected to be a crowded Patriots’ defensive backfield.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Per Meirov, here’s how the numbers break down:

42% of defensive snaps – $600,000

50% of defensive snaps – $600,000

60% of defensive snaps – $600,000

70% of defensive snaps – $600,000

80% of defensive snaps – $600,000

90% of defensive snaps – $600,000

Mills is one of the hopefuls to fill the void at free safety left after Devin McCourty retired. But it will be a fight to win the starting job. There’s also the possibility of others eating into his snaps considering safety is one of the Patriots’ deepest positions.

Jabrill Peppers, Adrian Phillips, Joshuah Bledsoe and rookie third-round draft pick Marte Mapu will all be vying for reps at the position. Mills will clearly have a fight on his hands if he’s looking to earn every last cent on his new contract.

Advertisement

More Patriots News!

Breaking down the contract incentives for Patriots S Jabrill Peppers Is this the reason RB James Robinson was cut by Patriots? Patriots release statement on Jack Jones arrest

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire