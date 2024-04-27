Breaking down Colts trade down with Panthers via trade value chart

The Colts made the decision to trade down in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft in a trade with the Carolina Panthers. They moved from pick 46 to 52 and accumulated picks 142 and 155 in the fifth-round.

The trade value chart was created by former Dallas head coach Jimmy Johnson in the 1990s to help determine if a trade of just draft picks was fair by assigning each selection a numeric value. Over the years, changes have been made, but the concept remains the same.

Below is a breakdown of the Colts trade using the Rich Hill model:

Colts receive: Picks 52 (109), 142 (14), 155 (11) = 134

Panthers receive: Pick 46 (128) = 128

By this chart, the Colts left with some additional value, netting an additional six points. Six points on the Rich Hill chart is the equivalent of the 194th pick or a sixth-round selection.

Overall, the Colts now have nine picks in this draft, three of which will come in the fifth-round. Positions of need that they’ll still have to address are cornerback, receiver, and safety. Other, perhaps less pressing needs include linebacker, the interior offensive line, and adding offensive tackle depth.

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire