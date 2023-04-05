Breaking down Colts’ picks in Todd McShay’s two-round mock draft

What the Indianapolis Colts will do with their selections in the 2023 NFL draft is a mystery as the biggest month of the offseason arrives, but that’s not stopping analysts from making their projections.

In his latest mock draft, a two-rounder, ESPN’s Todd McShay had the Colts being aggressive while addressing the biggest needs on the roster entering the draft.

Before even making a pick, the Colts moved up to the No. 3 spot in a trade with the Arizona Cardinals to secure the quarterback prospect they want.

Here’s a breakdown of the latest mock draft from McShay:

Trading up

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

In this mock draft, the Colts pulled the trigger on a trade with the Cardinals, moving up one spot to guarantee their chance at a top-three pick. Doing so would mean the Colts have enough conviction about the players likely available when they’re on the clock.

Here’s what McShay said about the move to trade up from the No. 4 to the No. 3 spot in the draft:

After the Bears traded the No. 1 pick, the Cardinals’ No. 3 pick became highly valuable. It’s apparent two quarterbacks will be drafted with the opening pair of picks, and the QB-needy Colts sit at No. 4. So any team that covets a potential franchise signal-caller better act fast, and moving up to No. 3 is the best bet. In this scenario, it’s actually Indy that makes the move, sliding up one spot to block any other teams trying to nab a passer and securing its guy in the process. And for Arizona, this is the best-case outcome. The Cards drop only one spot to No. 4, can still draft a dominant defender and pick up something in the ballpark of a third-rounder (No. 79) and a future second-rounder along the way.

This is a pretty reasonable deal for both teams. It’s likely the Cardinals are hoping to get the No. 35 pick from the Colts, and conversely, the Colts will want to keep that pick. We’ll see who wins the game of chicken soon enough.

Round 1 | No. 3 overall (from ARI)

AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack

Story continues

The Pick: QB Anthony Richardson, Florida

After moving up one spot, the Colts get their quarterback. It will be a polarizing selection, but it’s one that comes with potentially the biggest upside in the entire draft given Richardson’s skill set.

Here’s what McShay said about the Colts taking Richardson in this mock draft:

I’ve heard mixed messages regarding the Colts’ interest in quarterbacks not named Young and Stroud, but the veteran route just hasn’t worked for them. They’ve started each of the past five seasons with a different starting QB, and they scored the NFL’s fewest points in 2022 (15.8 per game). If either Richardson or Kentucky’s Will Levis is Indy’s guy, it can’t afford to stay at No. 4 and just hope things work out. There is obvious risk with Richardson, and it’s certainly possible Gardner Minshew would be getting the Week 1 call. After all, Richardson has just 13 career starts and accuracy issues to work through, mainly stemming from poor footwork and still-developing touch. But you’d need to call in NASA to reach his sky-high ceiling. At 6-foot-4 and 244 pounds, Richardson ran a 4.43 in the 40-yard dash at the combine and has the strongest arm in this class. If he puts it all together, he could be a star in the NFL. New Colts coach Shane Steichen might be the guy to get him there.

There’s no denying the Colts would need to develop Richardson and his at-times erratic accuracy. The inexperience is certainly a concern, but the upside could very well be worth the risk.

Round 2 | No. 35 overall

AP Photo/Brandon Wade

The Pick: CB Julius Brents, Kansas State

Outside of the quarterback position, the cornerback room is the biggest need for the Colts this offseason. As of this writing, they haven’t added a starting-caliber option in free agency. Even if they do before the draft, Brents is an excellent option for the Colts to consider in the second round. He’s a perfect fit for Gus Bradley’s defense and could compete for a starting role right away.

Here’s what McShay said about the Colts’ selecting Brents at No. 35:

Brents stood out at the Senior Bowl and then wowed during combine drills, posting wild 41.5-inch vertical and 11-foot-6 broad jumps. He is a solid press corner who takes away receivers with his long arms and pulled down four interceptions in 2022. And the Colts traded away Stephon Gilmore, opening up a spot on the cornerback depth chart.

Addressing the quarterback and cornerback positions with their first two picks could very well be how the draft turns out for the Colts, though we shouldn’t rule out a trade back from No. 35 to recoup some of those picks they give up in a hypothetical first-round trade.

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire