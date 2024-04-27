Breaking down Colts picking IOL Tanor Bortolini in 4th-round

With the 117th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, the Indianapolis Colts selected Wisconsin interior offensive lineman Tanor Bortolini . Here is a quick breakdown of the pick.

Height: 6-4

Weight: 303

RAS: 9.77

Stats to know: Bortolini played almost 2,000 career snaps at Wisconsin with 1,058 coming at center and over 600 at guard. During the 2023 season, Bortolini allowed one sack and 11 pressures, ranking 28th in pass-blocking efficiency.

Fit with Colts: The Colts interior offensive line is set up well for 2024, but as we look ahead to 2025, both Ryan Kelly and Will Fries are set to be free agents. Bortolini can play all three interior positions.

What Lance Zierlein had to say: “Bortolini offer center/guard flexibility with good mass and below-average length. He’s well-schooled from a technique standpoint and will fit his blocks with hand placement and footwork to put him in position to succeed. He has decent strength but won’t root out single blocks and could have issues dealing with a two-gapping NFL nose tackle. He’s fluid on the move as a pulling center and has played in every run-blocking scheme. He’s fundamentally sound in pass protection but is inconsistent sliding and catching rushers in the A-gap. He’s solid in most areas and could become a backup with two-position flexibility in the future.”

