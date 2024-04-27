Breaking it down: Colts pick Oregon State WR Anthony Gould

With the 142nd overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, the Indianapolis Colts add more speed, selecting Oregon State wide receiver Anthony Gould. Here is a quick breakdown of the pick.

Height: 5-8

Weight: 174

RAS: 8.82

Stats to know: Gould had just 59 combined targets during the 2021 and 2022 seasons before having a breakout year in 2023. He would catch 44 of his 77 targets at an impressive 16.2 yards per catch with two touchdowns. Nearly 40 percent of Gould’s receptions went for 15-plus yards and he is a dynamic punt return man as well. The majority of his snaps in 2023 came out wide, but he has ample slot experience as well.

Fit with Colts: The addition of Gould brings more speed and versatility to the Colts offense. He can play from the slot or on the boundary and can be a threat in all parts of the field. The vertical element is an important element in Shane Steichen’s offense, but Gould can be a YAC threat on designed touches as well.

What Lance Zierlein had to say: “There will be a good deal of focus on his lack of size, but Gould’s particular skill set should create discussions about how to make it work. He has electrifying long speed and spent a majority of his reps as an outside receiver working all three levels of the field. He has the shiftiness to uncover against tight man coverage from the slot but can be utilized as a matchup problem deep against cornerbacks lacking speed. He can step in as a catch-and-run specialist with punt return talent but has the capability to offer more in the future. The productive rookie season of Tank Dell (5-foot-10, 165 pounds) in 2023 could have a positive influence on how some teams view Gould’s potential as a future starting slot.”

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire