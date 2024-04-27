Breaking it down: Colts pick Oklahoma IDL Jonah Laulu with final pick

With the 234th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, the Indianapolis Colts selected Jonah Laulu, an interior defensive lineman from Oklahoma. Here is a quick breakdown of the pick.

Height: 6-5

Weight: 292

RAS: 9.62

Stats to know: Laulu played up and down the defensive line during his college career, lining up along the interior, at the defensive end, and even playing over 1,000 snaps at edge rusher. He totaled 40 pressures and four sacks at Hawaii in 2021. After transferring to Oklahoma, he totaled 39 pressures and two sacks in the last two years. Missed tackles have been an issue, and for what it’s worth, he graded out as a so-so run defender by PFF’s metrics. Laulu has also played a whopping 889 special teams snaps.

Fit with Colts: The interior defensive line is a loaded position for the Colts, but at this stage of the draft, it’s about taking a swing on the upside, which Laulu has as a very good athlete who also brings some versatility, able to move around the defensive front.

Draft profile from NFL Draft Diamonds: “Laulu is a functional athlete with imposing size, length, and play strength, who can play multiple positions across the defensive line. He will move to Defensive Tackle for the first time as a 6th-year senior; Will be an intriguing prospect to keep an eye on this season.”

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire