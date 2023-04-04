Breaking down Colts’ haul in Draft Wire’s latest mock draft

We are in the middle of the biggest part of the offseason with the 2023 NFL draft coming at the end of the month, and the Indianapolis Colts are viewed as one of the tone-setters of the big weekend depending on what they choose to do.

This also is the time for projections and mock drafts as analysts work through several situations and potential scenarios that could take place over the final weekend of April.

Our friends over at Draft Wire conducted a massive three-round mock draft following the big moves made in free agency.

In this one, the Colts stayed put at No. 4 and selected a quarterback, and we’re here to break down the three picks they made in this mock:

Round 1 | No. 4 overall

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The Pick: QB Bryce Young, Alabama

It was a bit of surprise to see Young fall to the No. 4 pick simply because the reports have consistently featured the Alabama product going within the top two selections. However, this mock draft saw the Houston Texans switch things up a bit by taking Anthony Richardson at No. 2.

While Young will be somewhat of an outlier at his current weight (204 pounds), his game on the field has very few flaws. He excelled in a pro-style offense while making plays both in and out of structure. He throws with timing and anticipation while varying his velocity when necessary. At this point, Young is the most complete quarterback. It simply comes down to how teams feel about his playing weight.

Our very own Cody Manning wrote a fantastic scouting report detailing all facets of Young’s game.

Round 2 | No. 35 overall

Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

The Pick: WR Josh Downs, North Carolina

In somewhat of a funny coincidence, our friends over at Touchdown Wire also made this same selection for the Colts in their most recent mock draft.

Downs is a perfect fit as a slot receiver in Shane Steichen’s offense. He brings speed, explosiveness and some nuanced route running to a significant role that could be his from the jump. And despite his size, he’s not afraid to go get the ball in contested catch scenarios.

Story continues

A trio of Michael Pittman Jr., Alec Pierce and Downs would be a strong group at the top of the wide receiver depth chart for Young to work with in this hypothetical situation.

Round 3 | No. 79 overall (from WAS)

Danny Wild-USA Today Sports

The Pick: EDGE Andre Carter II, Army

This could be an interesting pick for the Colts, but it’s likely one that will come with some patience. Carter has the bend and length the Colts like to see in their edge rushers, but he likely needs to add a bit more weight and strength to his game if he’s going to be a three-down defender. There’s a lot of potential if he indeed does fill out his frame, and he could start out as a rotational pass rusher while he develops.

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire