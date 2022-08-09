Breaking down the Colts’ first unofficial depth chart
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Indianapolis ColtsLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Ashton DulinLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Kylen GransonLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Alec PierceLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Nick FolesLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Danny PinterLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Quenton NelsonLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
The Indianapolis Colts released their first unofficial depth chart Tuesday ahead of the preseason opener against the Buffalo Bills, which means it’s time for us to overreact to something that probably isn’t that important.
It’s wise to keep an open mind with these depth charts, and we should keep in mind that the key word here is “unofficial.” How the players are listed might mean something. It might mean nothing at all. What is the meaning of life? Nobody knows.
Most of the depth chart lines up with what has been reported out of camp in terms of the pecking order. Some players are listed deeper than expected, but we shouldn’t make too much of a fuss out of the entire ordeal.
With that said, here’s a breakdown of the Colts’ first unofficial depth chart leading into the preseason opener:
Quarterback
AP Photo/Michael Conroy
Pos.
First
Second
Third
Fourth
QB
Matt Ryan
Nick Foles
Sam Ehlinger
Jack Coan
Analysis
No surprises here. Sam Ehlinger and undrafted rookie Jack Coan are battling for eventual reps on the practice squad.
Running Back
AP Photo/Michael Conroy
Pos.
First
Second
Third
Fourth+
RB
Jonathan Taylor
Nyheim Hines
Phillip Lindsay
Ty’Son Williams
Analysis
Phillip Lindsay is the clear favorite for the RB3 role through the first two weeks of camp.
Ty’Son Williams has been dealing with an undisclosed injury for the majority of camp.
Deon Jackson and the two undrafted rookies in D’vonte Price and C.J. Verdell are all competing for the final spot in the room with Williams.
Wide Receiver
Pos.
First
Second
Third
WR
Michael Pittman Jr.
Ashton Dulin
Ethan Fernea
WR
Parris Campbell
Keke Coutee
DeMichael Harris
WR
Alec Pierce
Dezmon Patmon
Samson Nacua
Analysis
Second-round pick Alec Pierce being listed as a starter is no surprise. That lines up with how camp has gone thus far. He will have a role immediately.
Ashton Dulin is the clear WR4 but could be working his way into a larger role than we think on the offensive side of the ball.
Keke Coutee has started camp on a strong note to the point where he enters the preseason opener as the fifth-best wideout in the room right now.
Dezmon Patmon has a chance to make the roster, but it might be a numbers game if the Colts only keep five receivers.
The name to watch here is Mike Strachan, who is still recovering from offseason knee surgery. He’s been on the PUP list since the start of camp and missed most of the spring workouts.
Undrafted rookies Michael Young Jr. and Samson Nacua have had their moments in camp. They might not make the initial roster, but they will be players to watch during the preseason.
Tight End
AP Photo/Michael Conroy
Pos.
First
Second
Third
TE
Mo Alie-Cox
Andrew Ogletree
Nikola Kalinic
TE
Kylen Granson
Jelani Woods
Michael Jacobson
Analysis
Mo Alie-Cox is the clear starter in the room.
Kylen Granson is battling for the TE2 role but has some stiff competition with a pair of rookies coming in.
Andrew Ogletree has the upper hand on the TE3 role over fellow draft pick Jelani Woods after becoming one of the stars of camp through the first two weeks.
Offensive Line
AP Photo/Michael Conroy
Pos.
First
Second
Third
LT
Matt Pryor
Bernhard Raimann
Jordan Murray
LG
Quenton Nelson
Jason Spriggs
Brandon Kemp
C
Ryan Kelly
Wesley French
Alex Mollette
RG
Danny Pinter
Will Fries
Josh Seltzner
RT
Braden Smith
Ryan Van Demark
Dennis Kelly
Analysis
Matt Pryor leads the way favorably over rookie Bernhard Raimann for the starting left tackle job. He projects as the starter for Week 1.
Danny Pinter is the clear favorite for the right guard spot but also is the backup center.
It’s interesting that undrafted rookie Ryan Van Demark is listed above veteran Dennis Kelly, who has missed much of camp due to a knee injury. Van Demark is a sleeper, though, considering his signing bonus following the draft.
Defensive Line
Pos.
First
Second
Third
DE
Kwity Paye
Tyquan Lewis
Ifeadi Odenigbo
DT
DeForest Buckner
R.J. McIntosh
Curtis Brooks
NT
Grover Stewart
Eric Johnson II
Caeveon Patton
DE
Yannick Ngakoue
Ben Banogu
Dayo Odeyingbo
Analysis
Second-year defender Dayo Odeyingbo is listed deep on the depth chart. Who knows for what reason, but there’s no concern he’s on the roster bubble at all.
It is encouraging to see Ben Banogu listed as the backup to Yannick Ngakoue at the LEO spot. That role should suit him well, but he still has to earn that roster spot.
Rookie Eric Johnson II is listed as the backup to Grover Stewart at the one-technique. He’s had a solid camp thus far.
Fellow draft pick Curtis Brooks also is having a solid camp but is listed behind R.J. McIntosh on the depth chart, which is a mild surprise but also could mean nothing.
Tyquan Lewis is close to getting a full workload coming off of a torn patellar tendon and is listed as the backup to Kwity Paye as the Big End.
Linebacker
AP Photo/Darryl Webb
Pos.
First
Second
Third
WILL
Bobby Okereke
E.J. Speed
Sterling Weatherford
MIKE
Shaquille Leonard
Forrest Rhyne
James Skalski
SAM
Zaire Franklin
Jojo Domann
Analysis
It is a bit interesting to see that Shaquille Leonard and Bobby Okereke have swapped spots, but that could just be due to the new scheme brought in by Gus Bradley. It could also mean nothing.
Undrafted rookies Forrest Rhyne and Jojo Domann may have the upper hand for the final two spots in the room. Domann has specifically been one of the best depth linebackers in camp thus far.
Veteran Brandon King does have a bit of an advantage considering his history as a special teams ace.
Cornerback
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Pos.
First
Second
Third
CB
Stephon Gilmore
Isaiah Rodgers
Anthony Chesley
Nickel
Kenny Moore II
Tony Brown
CB
Brandon Facyson
Marvell Tell III
Chris Wilcox
Analysis
Brandon Facyson has been running as the No. 3 cornerback for the entirety of training camp over Isaiah Rodgers.
Tony Brown has impressed during the first two weeks of camp and seems to have a leg up for the No. 5 spot in the room.
The final spot, seemingly led by former fifth-round pick Marvel Tell III, may come down to the wire throughout the preseason.
Safety
AP Photo/Michael Conroy
Pos.
First
Second
Third
SS
Nick Cross
Rodney McLeod
Armani Watts
FS
Julian Blackmon
Rodney Thomas II
Will Redmond
Analysis
Third-round pick Nick Cross appears to be leading the battle for the starting strong safety role over veteran Rodney McLeod. It’s far from over, and both players will see time on the field, but the rookie seems to have an inside track to a starting role.
Seventh-round pick Rodney Thomas II was known for his versatility at Yale, which is why it’s only a mild surprise to see him listed at safety, not cornerback. If he’s going to work at safety, that’s a potentially interesting development.
Rookie Marcel Dabo is a project for the Colts after joining the team through the NFL’s International Pathway Program even though it’s highly unlikely he makes the roster in Year 1. The program allows for the Colts to keep Dabo on the practice squad without sacrificing a spot.
Specialists
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Pos.
First
Second
PK
Rodrigo Blankenship
Jake Verity
P
Rigoberto Sanchez
LS
Luke Rhodes
KR
Isaiah Rodgers
Ashton Dulin
PR
Nyheim Hines
Keke Coutee
Analysis
Rodrigo Blankenship has the early lead over Jake Verity for the kicker job.
Isaiah Rodgers and Ashton Dulin form a nasty kick return duo.
Nyheim Hines is going to be the first man up in punt returns, but Keke Coutee is interesting in that role as well.
1
1
1
1