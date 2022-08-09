Breaking down the Colts’ first unofficial depth chart

Kevin Hickey
·7 min read
The Indianapolis Colts released their first unofficial depth chart Tuesday ahead of the preseason opener against the Buffalo Bills, which means it’s time for us to overreact to something that probably isn’t that important.

It’s wise to keep an open mind with these depth charts, and we should keep in mind that the key word here is “unofficial.” How the players are listed might mean something. It might mean nothing at all. What is the meaning of life? Nobody knows.

Most of the depth chart lines up with what has been reported out of camp in terms of the pecking order. Some players are listed deeper than expected, but we shouldn’t make too much of a fuss out of the entire ordeal.

With that said, here’s a breakdown of the Colts’ first unofficial depth chart leading into the preseason opener:

Quarterback

AP Photo/Michael Conroy

Pos.

First

Second

Third

Fourth

QB

Matt Ryan

Nick Foles

Sam Ehlinger

Jack Coan

Analysis

  • No surprises here. Sam Ehlinger and undrafted rookie Jack Coan are battling for eventual reps on the practice squad.

Running Back

AP Photo/Michael Conroy

Pos.

First

Second

Third

Fourth+

RB

Jonathan Taylor

Nyheim Hines

Phillip Lindsay

Ty’Son Williams
Deon Jackson
D’vonte Price
C.J. Verdell

Analysis

  • Phillip Lindsay is the clear favorite for the RB3 role through the first two weeks of camp.

  • Ty’Son Williams has been dealing with an undisclosed injury for the majority of camp.

  • Deon Jackson and the two undrafted rookies in D’vonte Price and C.J. Verdell are all competing for the final spot in the room with Williams.

Wide Receiver

Pos.

First

Second

Third

WR

Michael Pittman Jr.

Ashton Dulin

Ethan Fernea
D.J. Montgomery

WR

Parris Campbell

Keke Coutee

DeMichael Harris
Michael Young Jr.

WR

Alec Pierce

Dezmon Patmon

Samson Nacua
Isaiah Ford
Mike Strachan

Analysis

  • Second-round pick Alec Pierce being listed as a starter is no surprise. That lines up with how camp has gone thus far. He will have a role immediately.

  • Ashton Dulin is the clear WR4 but could be working his way into a larger role than we think on the offensive side of the ball.

  • Keke Coutee has started camp on a strong note to the point where he enters the preseason opener as the fifth-best wideout in the room right now.

  • Dezmon Patmon has a chance to make the roster, but it might be a numbers game if the Colts only keep five receivers.

  • The name to watch here is Mike Strachan, who is still recovering from offseason knee surgery. He’s been on the PUP list since the start of camp and missed most of the spring workouts.

  • Undrafted rookies Michael Young Jr. and Samson Nacua have had their moments in camp. They might not make the initial roster, but they will be players to watch during the preseason.

Tight End

AP Photo/Michael Conroy

Pos.

First

Second

Third

TE

Mo Alie-Cox

Andrew Ogletree

Nikola Kalinic

TE

Kylen Granson

Jelani Woods

Michael Jacobson

Analysis

  • Mo Alie-Cox is the clear starter in the room.

  • Kylen Granson is battling for the TE2 role but has some stiff competition with a pair of rookies coming in.

  • Andrew Ogletree has the upper hand on the TE3 role over fellow draft pick Jelani Woods after becoming one of the stars of camp through the first two weeks.

Offensive Line

AP Photo/Michael Conroy

Pos.

First

Second

Third

LT

Matt Pryor

Bernhard Raimann

Jordan Murray

LG

Quenton Nelson

Jason Spriggs

Brandon Kemp

C

Ryan Kelly

Wesley French

Alex Mollette

RG

Danny Pinter

Will Fries

Josh Seltzner

RT

Braden Smith

Ryan Van Demark

Dennis Kelly

Analysis

  • Matt Pryor leads the way favorably over rookie Bernhard Raimann for the starting left tackle job. He projects as the starter for Week 1.

  • Danny Pinter is the clear favorite for the right guard spot but also is the backup center.

  • It’s interesting that undrafted rookie Ryan Van Demark is listed above veteran Dennis Kelly, who has missed much of camp due to a knee injury. Van Demark is a sleeper, though, considering his signing bonus following the draft.

Defensive Line

Pos.

First

Second

Third

DE

Kwity Paye

Tyquan Lewis

Ifeadi Odenigbo
Kameron Cline

DT

DeForest Buckner

R.J. McIntosh

Curtis Brooks
Byron Cowart

NT

Grover Stewart

Eric Johnson II

Caeveon Patton
Chris Williams

DE

Yannick Ngakoue

Ben Banogu

Dayo Odeyingbo

Analysis

  • Second-year defender Dayo Odeyingbo is listed deep on the depth chart. Who knows for what reason, but there’s no concern he’s on the roster bubble at all.

  • It is encouraging to see Ben Banogu listed as the backup to Yannick Ngakoue at the LEO spot. That role should suit him well, but he still has to earn that roster spot.

  • Rookie Eric Johnson II is listed as the backup to Grover Stewart at the one-technique. He’s had a solid camp thus far.

  • Fellow draft pick Curtis Brooks also is having a solid camp but is listed behind R.J. McIntosh on the depth chart, which is a mild surprise but also could mean nothing.

  • Tyquan Lewis is close to getting a full workload coming off of a torn patellar tendon and is listed as the backup to Kwity Paye as the Big End.

Linebacker

AP Photo/Darryl Webb

Pos.

First

Second

Third

WILL

Bobby Okereke

E.J. Speed

Sterling Weatherford
Brandon King

MIKE

Shaquille Leonard

Forrest Rhyne

James Skalski

SAM

Zaire Franklin

Jojo Domann

Analysis

  • It is a bit interesting to see that Shaquille Leonard and Bobby Okereke have swapped spots, but that could just be due to the new scheme brought in by Gus Bradley. It could also mean nothing.

  • Undrafted rookies Forrest Rhyne and Jojo Domann may have the upper hand for the final two spots in the room. Domann has specifically been one of the best depth linebackers in camp thus far.

  • Veteran Brandon King does have a bit of an advantage considering his history as a special teams ace.

Cornerback

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star

Pos.

First

Second

Third

CB

Stephon Gilmore

Isaiah Rodgers

Anthony Chesley
Dallis Flowers

Nickel

Kenny Moore II

Tony Brown

CB

Brandon Facyson

Marvell Tell III

Chris Wilcox
Alexander Myres

Analysis

  • Brandon Facyson has been running as the No. 3 cornerback for the entirety of training camp over Isaiah Rodgers.

  • Tony Brown has impressed during the first two weeks of camp and seems to have a leg up for the No. 5 spot in the room.

  • The final spot, seemingly led by former fifth-round pick Marvel Tell III, may come down to the wire throughout the preseason.

Safety

AP Photo/Michael Conroy

Pos.

First

Second

Third

SS

Nick Cross

Rodney McLeod

Armani Watts
Trevor Denbow

FS

Julian Blackmon

Rodney Thomas II

Will Redmond
Marcel Dabo

Analysis

  • Third-round pick Nick Cross appears to be leading the battle for the starting strong safety role over veteran Rodney McLeod. It’s far from over, and both players will see time on the field, but the rookie seems to have an inside track to a starting role.

  • Seventh-round pick Rodney Thomas II was known for his versatility at Yale, which is why it’s only a mild surprise to see him listed at safety, not cornerback. If he’s going to work at safety, that’s a potentially interesting development.

  • Rookie Marcel Dabo is a project for the Colts after joining the team through the NFL’s International Pathway Program even though it’s highly unlikely he makes the roster in Year 1. The program allows for the Colts to keep Dabo on the practice squad without sacrificing a spot.

Specialists

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star

Pos.

First

Second

PK

Rodrigo Blankenship

Jake Verity

P

Rigoberto Sanchez

LS

Luke Rhodes

KR

Isaiah Rodgers

Ashton Dulin

PR

Nyheim Hines

Keke Coutee

Analysis

  • Rodrigo Blankenship has the early lead over Jake Verity for the kicker job.

  • Isaiah Rodgers and Ashton Dulin form a nasty kick return duo.

  • Nyheim Hines is going to be the first man up in punt returns, but Keke Coutee is interesting in that role as well.

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire

