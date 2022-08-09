Breaking down the Colts’ first unofficial depth chart

The Indianapolis Colts released their first unofficial depth chart Tuesday ahead of the preseason opener against the Buffalo Bills, which means it’s time for us to overreact to something that probably isn’t that important.

It’s wise to keep an open mind with these depth charts, and we should keep in mind that the key word here is “unofficial.” How the players are listed might mean something. It might mean nothing at all. What is the meaning of life? Nobody knows.

Most of the depth chart lines up with what has been reported out of camp in terms of the pecking order. Some players are listed deeper than expected, but we shouldn’t make too much of a fuss out of the entire ordeal.

With that said, here’s a breakdown of the Colts’ first unofficial depth chart leading into the preseason opener:

Quarterback

AP Photo/Michael Conroy

Pos. First Second Third Fourth QB Matt Ryan Nick Foles Sam Ehlinger Jack Coan

Analysis

No surprises here. Sam Ehlinger and undrafted rookie Jack Coan are battling for eventual reps on the practice squad.

Running Back

AP Photo/Michael Conroy

Pos. First Second Third Fourth+ RB Jonathan Taylor Nyheim Hines Phillip Lindsay Ty’Son Williams

Deon Jackson

D’vonte Price

C.J. Verdell

Analysis

Phillip Lindsay is the clear favorite for the RB3 role through the first two weeks of camp.

Ty’Son Williams has been dealing with an undisclosed injury for the majority of camp.

Deon Jackson and the two undrafted rookies in D’vonte Price and C.J. Verdell are all competing for the final spot in the room with Williams.

Wide Receiver

Pos. First Second Third WR Michael Pittman Jr. Ashton Dulin Ethan Fernea

D.J. Montgomery WR Parris Campbell Keke Coutee DeMichael Harris

Michael Young Jr. WR Alec Pierce Dezmon Patmon Samson Nacua

Isaiah Ford

Mike Strachan

Analysis

Second-round pick Alec Pierce being listed as a starter is no surprise. That lines up with how camp has gone thus far. He will have a role immediately.

Ashton Dulin is the clear WR4 but could be working his way into a larger role than we think on the offensive side of the ball.

Keke Coutee has started camp on a strong note to the point where he enters the preseason opener as the fifth-best wideout in the room right now.

Dezmon Patmon has a chance to make the roster, but it might be a numbers game if the Colts only keep five receivers.

The name to watch here is Mike Strachan , who is still recovering from offseason knee surgery. He’s been on the PUP list since the start of camp and missed most of the spring workouts.

Undrafted rookies Michael Young Jr. and Samson Nacua have had their moments in camp. They might not make the initial roster, but they will be players to watch during the preseason.

Story continues

Tight End

AP Photo/Michael Conroy

Pos. First Second Third TE Mo Alie-Cox Andrew Ogletree Nikola Kalinic TE Kylen Granson Jelani Woods Michael Jacobson

Analysis

Mo Alie-Cox is the clear starter in the room.

Kylen Granson is battling for the TE2 role but has some stiff competition with a pair of rookies coming in.

Andrew Ogletree has the upper hand on the TE3 role over fellow draft pick Jelani Woods after becoming one of the stars of camp through the first two weeks.

Offensive Line

AP Photo/Michael Conroy

Pos. First Second Third LT Matt Pryor Bernhard Raimann Jordan Murray LG Quenton Nelson Jason Spriggs Brandon Kemp C Ryan Kelly Wesley French Alex Mollette RG Danny Pinter Will Fries Josh Seltzner RT Braden Smith Ryan Van Demark Dennis Kelly

Analysis

Matt Pryor leads the way favorably over rookie Bernhard Raimann for the starting left tackle job. He projects as the starter for Week 1.

Danny Pinter is the clear favorite for the right guard spot but also is the backup center.

It’s interesting that undrafted rookie Ryan Van Demark is listed above veteran Dennis Kelly, who has missed much of camp due to a knee injury. Van Demark is a sleeper, though, considering his signing bonus following the draft.

Defensive Line

Pos. First Second Third DE Kwity Paye Tyquan Lewis Ifeadi Odenigbo

Kameron Cline DT DeForest Buckner R.J. McIntosh Curtis Brooks

Byron Cowart NT Grover Stewart Eric Johnson II Caeveon Patton

Chris Williams DE Yannick Ngakoue Ben Banogu Dayo Odeyingbo

Analysis

Second-year defender Dayo Odeyingbo is listed deep on the depth chart. Who knows for what reason, but there’s no concern he’s on the roster bubble at all.

It is encouraging to see Ben Banogu listed as the backup to Yannick Ngakoue at the LEO spot. That role should suit him well, but he still has to earn that roster spot.

Rookie Eric Johnson II is listed as the backup to Grover Stewart at the one-technique. He’s had a solid camp thus far.

Fellow draft pick Curtis Brooks also is having a solid camp but is listed behind R.J. McIntosh on the depth chart, which is a mild surprise but also could mean nothing.

Tyquan Lewis is close to getting a full workload coming off of a torn patellar tendon and is listed as the backup to Kwity Paye as the Big End.

Linebacker

AP Photo/Darryl Webb

Pos. First Second Third WILL Bobby Okereke E.J. Speed Sterling Weatherford

Brandon King MIKE Shaquille Leonard Forrest Rhyne James Skalski SAM Zaire Franklin Jojo Domann

Analysis

It is a bit interesting to see that Shaquille Leonard and Bobby Okereke have swapped spots, but that could just be due to the new scheme brought in by Gus Bradley. It could also mean nothing.

Undrafted rookies Forrest Rhyne and Jojo Domann may have the upper hand for the final two spots in the room. Domann has specifically been one of the best depth linebackers in camp thus far.

Veteran Brandon King does have a bit of an advantage considering his history as a special teams ace.

Cornerback

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star

Pos. First Second Third CB Stephon Gilmore Isaiah Rodgers Anthony Chesley

Dallis Flowers Nickel Kenny Moore II Tony Brown CB Brandon Facyson Marvell Tell III Chris Wilcox

Alexander Myres

Analysis

Brandon Facyson has been running as the No. 3 cornerback for the entirety of training camp over Isaiah Rodgers .

Tony Brown has impressed during the first two weeks of camp and seems to have a leg up for the No. 5 spot in the room.

The final spot, seemingly led by former fifth-round pick Marvel Tell III, may come down to the wire throughout the preseason.

Safety

AP Photo/Michael Conroy

Pos. First Second Third SS Nick Cross Rodney McLeod Armani Watts

Trevor Denbow FS Julian Blackmon Rodney Thomas II Will Redmond

Marcel Dabo

Analysis

Third-round pick Nick Cross appears to be leading the battle for the starting strong safety role over veteran Rodney McLeod . It’s far from over, and both players will see time on the field, but the rookie seems to have an inside track to a starting role.

Seventh-round pick Rodney Thomas II was known for his versatility at Yale, which is why it’s only a mild surprise to see him listed at safety, not cornerback. If he’s going to work at safety, that’s a potentially interesting development.

Rookie Marcel Dabo is a project for the Colts after joining the team through the NFL’s International Pathway Program even though it’s highly unlikely he makes the roster in Year 1. The program allows for the Colts to keep Dabo on the practice squad without sacrificing a spot.

Specialists

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star

Pos. First Second PK Rodrigo Blankenship Jake Verity P Rigoberto Sanchez LS Luke Rhodes KR Isaiah Rodgers Ashton Dulin PR Nyheim Hines Keke Coutee

Analysis

Rodrigo Blankenship has the early lead over Jake Verity for the kicker job.

Isaiah Rodgers and Ashton Dulin form a nasty kick return duo.

Nyheim Hines is going to be the first man up in punt returns, but Keke Coutee is interesting in that role as well.

1

1

1

1

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire