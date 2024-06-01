Breaking down Colorado’s history against Texas Tech

I was excited when it was first announced that the Colorado Buffaloes would be headed home to the Big 12, a conference the team had called home for more than 60 years before leaving for the Pac-12. This was mainly because CU would again face off with some old rivals.

Texas Tech was not one of the first teams I thought of, but based on how the Red Raiders have played in recent years, we should be in for some exciting matchups.

Though the teams were previously in the Big 12 together for 15 seasons, CU and Texas Tech only played seven times as conference foes, with the Buffaloes holding a slight 4-3 edge in the win column. Add in the 1-2 record Colorado had against the Red Raiders in nonconference games pre-1996, and these two teams have played to a 5-5 draw thus far through 10 games. That means this year’s Nov. 9 matchup in Lubbock represents a chance for one of these teams to gain a slight edge.

Will Colorado continue to win when the games are played in a conference format? Or will Texas Tech gain a leg up in the series history?

