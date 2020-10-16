Trading places: Nick Saban now needs dynamic offense to save bad defense in this year's Game of the Century

Nearly eight years ago, Alabama coach Nick Saban delivered one of the most revealing quotes of his tenure. In October 2012, as college football’s tempo boom rocketed through the sport, Saban questioned the safety of the frenetic style of football thriving at places like Ole Miss, Oregon and Baylor. “Is this what we want football to be?” Saban asked.

With Saban not expected to be on the sideline for No. 2 Alabama’s game with No. 3 Georgia on Saturday, it’s a fitting twist that Saban’s positive COVID-19 test will likely keep him from the dichotomy this game offers. Alabama has become the style of program Saban once detested, and Georgia closely resembles the Alabama program in the embryonic years under Saban.

Alabama is a defensively deficient program that through a three-game sample size has shown it’s going to need to rely on an explosive offense to win games. While Alabama doesn’t operate at the breakneck tempo like those teams back in 2012, they do utilize it as a weapon and play a wide-open style that was once offensive to Saban’s football DNA.

The early empirical evidence shows that Alabama’s path to the SEC title this season will be one where scoring 40 is a necessity. Twice last season — losses to Auburn and LSU — scoring 40 wasn’t enough for Alabama. And Alabama is feeling the personnel losses from five defensive players being drafted in the first three rounds.

“They’ve downgraded at defensive back and their pass rush has taken a hit,” said an NFL scout. “They aren’t generating as much pressure as they usually are.”

Georgia, in its fifth year under Kirby Smart, has taken on the identity this season of so many of Saban’s early teams. They have a game manager at quarterback, a smothering defense and fit the archetype of many of Saban’s early Alabama teams — run the ball, control the clock and rely on a dynamic defensive line to dominate. “That’s exactly what Bama used to be,” another NFL scout told Yahoo Sports.

Yahoo Sports spoke to a half-dozen coaches and NFL scouts who have played or studied Alabama or Georgia this year. (A majority of the interviews came before Saban’s COVID-19 positive test.)

The matchups are clear — Georgia’s SEC-leading defense (12.3 points per game) needs to shut down an Alabama offense ranked No. 1 nationally (51.0 points per game). Conversely, Georgia’s pedestrian offense (No. 34 nationally at 420 yards per game) will attempt to find holes in Alabama’s historically bad defense, which yielded the most yards in school history to Ole Miss (647). Saban is 21-0 against former assistants, and it’s unclear if this game will count on his record.

Here’s a look at those four units through the eyes of the experts who’ve studied them.

Georgia defense

The best compliment to coordinator Dan Lanning’s defense is that the sum is greater than the parts. And the parts are excellent.

Georgia led the nation in scoring defense (12.6) and rush defense (75.6) last season. And any argument for Georgia winning the SEC this year centered around the Bulldogs returning eight defensive starters. “It’s as good of as defense as you’ll see in the country,” said an opposing assistant coach. “In the neighborhood of a defense like Clemson back in 2018.”

Earlier this season, a coach made a memorable analogy to Yahoo Sports about UGA’s defense. He complimented their ability to be consistently aggressive without taking risks, before acknowledging with a laugh the paradox sounded a bit like “Jumbo Shrimp.”

That balance of pressure without exposure has become Lanning’s hallmark, as another coach noted: “He knows he can get pressure on the quarterback without having to put anyone in conflict or stress. He wants to get after the quarterback. He’s got a good third-down package and timing to keep offenses behind the chains.

