Breaking down Coleman Shelton’s 2-year deal worth up to $8.75M

The Los Angeles Rams have signed exactly one unrestricted free agent this offseason: offensive lineman Coleman Shelton. He inked a two-year deal to remain with the Rams after starting 13 games last season, though it’s unclear which position he’ll play next season.

One thing’s for sure: He’ll have a great chance to start based on the structure of his contract. Aaron Wilson shared the details of Shelton’s deal with the Rams, which will pay him up to $8.75 million.

It’s a two-year deal with a base value of $4.75 million, including $3.75 million in guarantees. He gets $2.75 million guaranteed at signing in the form of his 2023 salary, a $500,000 signing bonus and $750,000 from his roster bonus in 2024.

Another $1 million guaranteed will come on the fifth day of the 2024 league year next March. There’s also $2 million available each year with incentives, though the details of those benchmarks were not reported.

#Rams Coleman Shelton 2 yrs, $4.75M, $3.75M gtd, $500K signing bonus, salaries $1.5M (gtd), $2M ($1M gtd for inj at signing, skill-cap if on roster 5th day 2024 lg yr); $750K roster bonus 2024 5th day lg yr gtd skill-injury at sign, fully gtd March 20, 2023, $2M incentive annual — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) March 17, 2023

According to Over The Cap, his cap hits will be $1.75 million in 2023 and $3 million in 2024.

However, Wilson notes that 2024 becomes a void year if Shelton plays 55% of the snaps in 2023. So essentially, if he’s a starter next season, he’ll become a free agent again.

#Rams Coleman Shelton has 2024 void year if he plays 55 percent of snaps 2023 — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) March 17, 2023

Shelton started at both guard and center last season and he could line up at either spot again in 2023, depending on whether the Rams keep Brian Allen on the roster or if they cut him.

Clearly the Rams feel Shelton is a starting-caliber player with this deal, though.

