Breaking down Chiefs’ picks in latest Draft Wire 3-round mock draft

The Kansas City Chiefs front office is hard at work composing their draft board with the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine just a few short weeks away.

With Super Bowl LVI and the 2021 NFL season officially in the rearview, our friends at Draft Wire have released an updated three-round mock draft. In these projections, Kansas City adds a weapon for Patrick Mahomes and the offense first before turning their focus to the defensive side of the ball. They started things off by grabbing a receiver who is coming off of an injury.

Keep in mind, the NFL should soon solidify the complete 2022 draft order, but they haven’t done that yet. So in this mock draft, you won’t see the third-round compensatory pick that the team is expected to receive from the Ryan Poles hiring.

30. USC WR Drake London

AP Photo/Paul Sancya

The Chiefs failed to add a receiver during the 2021 NFL offseason and their midseason signing of Josh Gordon didn’t work out as the team had hoped. Brett Veach organically mentioned Odell Beckham Jr. and the Rams during his end-of-season media availability as an example — you can never have enough weapons in the NFL. Adding another weapon should be something of a priority this offseason, whether it’s in free agency or the draft.

Here’s what Draft Wire’s Luke Easterling had to say about his decision to grab London with pick No. 30:

“Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce are still a dominant pair of pass-catchers, but the Chiefs shouldn’t pass up the chance to give Patrick Mahomes yet another dangerous weapon. London’s combination of size, length, athleticism and physicality would bring another dimension to an already explosive offense.”

Listed at 6-5 and 210 pounds, London was a breakout for the USC Trojans this season with 88 catches for 1,084 yards and seven touchdowns through eight games. The issue is that he’s coming off of a fractured ankle that ended his season early and it’s unclear if he’ll be able to go through workouts at the combine or his pro day. I would have loved to see him at an all-star game because it would’ve helped answer the questions that I have about whether he’ll be able to create separation at the next level.

62. Oklahoma EDGE Nik Bonitto

Bryan Terry / The Oklahoman

The Chiefs are looking to revamp their defensive line this offseason after failing to get a lot of production from the unit in 2021. Brett Veach has said that he’ll make it a priority, but this would be a unique pick for Kansas City.

Listed at 6-3 and 240 pounds, Bonitto doesn’t have the traditional size and weight that the team looks for at the position. That said, he was a highly productive edge rusher at Oklahoma, producing 19.5 sacks over the past three seasons in Norman. He also produced the third-highest pressure percentage in college football this season outside of Kayvon Thibodeaux and Will Anderson.

Bonitto uses finesse and speed to beat his opponents around the edge. He’s a willing run blocker, though his size sometimes causes problems for him in that regard. He’ll need to add some more play strength to his game in the NFL or that could quickly become a problem.

I think that Bonitto is an interesting option for Kansas City in the draft if they’re unable to retain Melvin Ingram in free agency. The two players compare favorably.

94. Auburn S Smoke Monday

AP Photo/Butch Dill

The Chiefs are going to have some work to do at the safety position with only three players under contract at the spot heading into the 2022 NFL offseason. Should players like Tyrann Mathieu, Daniel Sorensen and Armani Watts leave in free agency, this is exactly the type of player that could come in and help offset those losses.

Our own John Dillon wrote about Monday when the Senior Bowl released its annual watch list:

“Monday burst onto the scene last season recording 73 tackles and two interceptions for Auburn in 11 games. His lanky six-foot-three frame gives him the size to match up against bigger players in coverage, though he could stand to add a bit more weight before making the jump to the pro game.”

It feels like Monday is a good option for the Chiefs if they’re looking to add a strong safety to play that middle-of-field enforcer role. He has the size you want for that role and plays some of his best football when he’s closer to the line of scrimmage. He’s the type of safety that you can man up on tight ends and big receivers. He also does a really nice job of reading the eyes of the quarterback as evidenced by his five career interceptions.

