Breaking down Chiefs’ picks in Draft Wire’s pre-combine mock draft

The Kansas City Chiefs’ decision-makers are descending upon Indianapolis, Indiana for the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine with the goal of gathering information on draft prospects.

With the annual scouting event set to kick off on Tuesday, our friends at Draft Wire have released an updated three-round mock draft. In these projections, Luke Easterling builds up the Chiefs’ defense early in the draft making additions at the cornerback position and on the edge. He also adds an intriguing receiver who has a lot riding on his medical checks at the combine.

Keep in mind, the NFL should soon release the complete 2022 draft order, but they haven’t done that yet. That means you won’t see the third-round compensatory pick that the team is expected to receive from the Ryan Poles hiring in this particular mock draft.

Here’s a look at the players sent to Kansas City and our thoughts on the picks:

Round 1, Pick 30: Clemson CB Andrew Booth Jr.

The Chiefs could potentially lose Charvarius Ward and Mike Hughes in free agency this offseason and both played a significant number of snaps for the team in 2021. Despite what the team’s lack of investment in the position in the past tells you, they could be looking for an impact player at the cornerback position early on in the draft.

Here is what Easterling had to say about his decision to grab Booth at the end of the first round:

“Free agency could leave Kansas City thin at corner, but this scenario gives them plenty of fantastic options, any of which would be a steal this late. Booth is a polished, pro-ready cover man who was dominant in press coverage for the Tigers last season.”

Listed at 6-foot and 200 pounds, Booth has arm length that makes him formidable in press coverage. His footwork is already pro-ready even though he’s an underclassman. He’s also competitive as they come, which is a good trait for a cornerback to have.

Booth has been fairly productive with five interceptions and nine passes defended in the past two seasons at Clemson. Teams also just don’t throw his way too frequently, so he has the potential to produce more at the NFL level.

At the same time, it’s important to consider that Booth has just under 1,000 snaps during the course of his college career. He has a lot of room for growth left in his game, which means there is some projection and risk with this draft pick.

Round 2, Pick 62: Penn State DE Arnold Ebiketie

Listed at 6-3 and 253 pounds, Ebiketie is a little undersized compared to what the Chiefs typically go for at the position under Steve Spagnuolo. That’s not to say he wouldn’t be a fit in Kansas City, as he actually compares favorably in size to Melvin Ingram. They’ve also broken the mold with players like Mike Danna, so it wouldn’t be too out of the ordinary for them to go for a player like Ebiketie.

Ebiketie has been a solid pressure-producing edge rusher during his career with the Nittany Lions, with 52 pressures since 2017 according to PFF. The most impressive thing about that is that he’s never played double-digit games in a season until 2021. That also happens to be the season that he managed to begin converting those pressures into sacks, with 9.5 on the year.

Ebiketie needs work when it comes to stopping the run, but he excels at getting to the quarterback. If the Chiefs are to draft him, they have to be confident that he’ll bring that pressure-producing ability to the team right away.

Round 3, Pick 94: Clemson WR Justyn Ross

This isn’t the first time that Draft Wire has sent Ross to the Chiefs, but it is the first time they have him as a value pick at the end of the third round. Ultimately, the medicals revealed at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine are going to determine where Ross is drafted. He missed his entire junior season after undergoing a congenital fusion on his spine, repairing two fused vertebrae and a bulging disc. He’s going to need to be cleared medically for any team to select him early on in the draft.

The 6-4 and 205-pound wideout averaged 21.7 yards per reception on just 46 catches as a freshman at Clemson back in 2018. In 2021, he posted his lowest number of catches, his lowest yards per reception and the lowest touchdown receptions of his career in 10 games played. He clearly has a lot to prove heading into the combine and at his pro day as well.

This would be a boom-or-bust pick for Kansas City and they’ll need to be very confident in their evaluations if they’re to make it.

