Breaking down the Chicago Bulls’ play-in matchup with the Atlanta Hawks

The Chicago Bulls had big hopes at the start of the NBA’s 2023-24 season, but injuries to Lonzo Ball, Zach LaVine, and Patrick Williams had something else to say about that hoped-for outcome. Now, instead of a bounce-back season for the Bulls after a few disappointing ones, Chicago is staring down a tilt (or more) in the league’s play-in tournament.

But the Bulls at least have a long runway to study up on how they will play the Atlanta Hawks, the opponent they are locked into for that first contest of the tourney. The Philadelphia 76ers, Miami Heat, or Indiana Pacers could also be waiting for them should they advance, but one game at a time for now.

On a recent episode of the “Bulls Talk” podcast, hosts K.C. Johnson and Kevin Anderson took a closer look at Chicago’s play-in outlook.

Take a look at the clip embedded above to hear what they had to say.

