Breaking down Chargers’ selections in The Athletic’s latest 3-round mock draft

The Athletic’s Nick Baumgardner released his latest three-round projections, which have the Chargers addressing their biggest needs.

In Round 1, Los Angeles selects Utah tight end Dalton Kincaid.

Kincaid has been pegged as a top target for L.A. throughout the draft cycle, given their need to address the position as they search for a bonafide No. 1 TE since Hunter Henry.

Kincaid is a prolific receiver with great hands who can win all over the field with his athleticism and play speed and can create yards after the catch, projecting as a passing game playmaker for offensive coordinator Kellen Moore from Day 1.

Kincaid amassed 103 receptions for 1375 yards and 16 touchdowns in his four years as a starter for the Utes, with his best season coming in 2022. He racked up an impressive 890 yards on 70 catches. Additionally, Kincaid had the lowest drop rate percentage among TEs (2.8%).

In Round 2, the Bolts take Kansas State edge defender Felix Anudike-Uzomah.

The Chargers need more players capable of disrupting opposing quarterbacks behind Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack, and Anudike-Uzomah has shown plenty to fit that billing.

At 6-foot-3 and 255 pounds, Anudiki-Uzomah is a high-motored player with an excellent first step with the hips to bend the edge and flexibility to drop his shoulder to get under blockers, an array of pass rush moves and the functional strength to set the edge.

Arguably one of the most productive pass rushers in the nation, Adudike-Uzomah finished among Pro Football Focus’ top ten in overall grade, pass-rush grade, and defensive stops in 2022. He also had a 16.2% pressure rate (16th).

In Round 3, Los Angeles fulfills their need for speed at wide receiver by selecting Ole Miss’ Jonathan Mingo.

Mingo is a big-framed receiver at 6-foot-2 and 220 pounds who possesses speed in catch-and-run situations and down the field, explosiveness, good hands, leaping ability on 50/50 balls and physicality as a blocker.

Mingo caught 51 passes for 861 yards and five touchdowns in 13 games last season, marking the most productive season of his college career.

Mingo had an impressive showing at the combine, where he ran a 4.46-second 40-yard dash and tested well in the vertical (39.5 inches) and broad jumps (10-foot-9).

