Breaking down the Cardinals’ roster after final cuts

The Arizona Cardinals trimmed their roster down to 52 players on Tuesday. They had to get it to 53 players, but with two on the COVID list and at least one imminently returning, they left an open spot on the roster.

There will be other changes with waiver claims and free agents, but we know what the initial 53-man roster looks like.

Below, we go position by position to break down each group of players left.

Quarterbacks

The top two were never a question. It was always whether Streveler was going to be on the final 53. In today's NFL with the coronavirus still a concern, having three quarterbacks who can play in the offensive system is a necessity. It is simply a case of whether he is on the roster or the practice squad. And if they don't want to expose Streveler to waivers, then it makes sense to keep him on the roster. They have to have some inactive players on game days. It might as well be a quarterback. It is important to note that the team really likes Streveler.

Running back

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Chase Edmonds, James Conner, Eno Benjamin, Jonathan Ward

There isn't anything surprising about this group. What we will need to see is if all four will be active for games and to see how the depth chart plays out. Is Benjamin or Ward the No. 3 running back? With four on the roster, I don't expect a fifth to be added to the practice squad.

Wide receivers

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

DeAndre Hopkins, A.J. Green, Christian Kirk, Rondale Moore, Andy Isabella, Antoine Wesley

It seemed like the Cardinals were always going to have six receivers on the roster. However, some doubted that Isabella would make the team, although those with strong connections with the organization suggested he was more or less a lock. KeeSean Johnson's release was a surprise, making Wesley's appearance surprising, especially when Greg Dortch was cut after looking good both in games and in camp. But Wesley offers length that no one else on the roster has. Keeping Dortch, who I would not be surprised to see on the practice squad, would have given the Cardinals three of the same type of receiver — short, quick and some return upside — with him, Isabella and the rookie Moore.

Tight end

Williams and Daniels were always going to be on the roster. Harris was mentioned by Kliff Kingsbury multiple times in training camp as someone who improved the room. Ross Travis is a practice squad candidate.

Offensive line

(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

D.J. Humphries, Justin Murray, Rodney Hudson, Brian Winters, Kelvin Beachum, Josh Jones, Max Garcia, Josh Miles

Justin Pugh will be a part of this group when he comes off the COVID reserve. Adding him will give them the nine linemen who were always going to be on the roster. All that is left to determine is who starts at right guard.

Defensive line

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

J.J. Watt, Rashard Lawrence, Jordan Phillips, Zach Allen, Leki Fotu, Corey Peters, Michael Dogbe

Dogbe did well all offseason but his presence on the roster is a surprise because of numbers. Six were always going to make it, so it was simply whether they decided to go with seven. Dogbe initially made the team last year, too, but was cut after additions were made. That might happen again.

Outside linebacker

Chandler Jones, Markus Golden, Devon Kennard, Dennis Gardeck, Victor Dimukeje

Gardeck isn't going to be ready to play for at least a couple of weeks but because he came of PUP, he had to be on the roster. Depending on his time frame for playing, he could be added to injured reserve to save a roster spot and allow him to come back after three games. Dimukeje's presence on the roster was not a surprise after the amount of playing time he got in the preseason. He will take the role that Kylie Fitts had.

Inside linebacker

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Zaven Collins, Isaiah Simmons, Jordan Hicks, Tanner Vallejo, Zeke Turner

This group was a lock. Hicks will get to play because Simmons will move around. Turner is fun because he is a special team ace, but if Simmons is ever hurt, Turner, a former safety in college, has many of the same skills, although without the length and speed. He can fill Simmons' role if that ever needs to happen.

Cornerback

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Byron Murphy, Marco Wilson, Tay Gowan, Luq Barcoo

Robert Alford will be back before the season opener from the COVID reserve, so he will get added to this group. But the sudden retirement of Malcolm Butler is a shock and a blow to the team. It is the position most likely to see some movement.

Safety

(AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Budda Baker, Jalen Thompson, Deionte Thompson, Charles Washington

Washington is the team's No. 1 punt gunner. But I will say that cutting three safeties was a surprise. This was the deepest group in terms of NFL talent because of special teams play. Chris Banjo and Shawn Williams are proven players in the league both on defense and special teams. Seventh-round pick James Wiggins is an athletic freak with huge upside. He will likely be on the practice squad. I would expect Banjo to land elsewhere and perhaps Williams, although I could see Williams coming back to the practice squad as well.

Specialists

Patrick Breen-The Republic

Matt Prater, Andy Lee, Aaron Brewer

This group wasn't changing. Punter Ryan Winslow could be brought to the practice squad as a COVID backup.

