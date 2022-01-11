Breaking down the Cardinals’ 2022 home and road opponents

The Arizona Cardinals finished the 2021 NFL regular season 11-6 and now move on to the postseason. But with their second-place finish in the NFC West, they locked themselves into a second-place schedule. That means three of their games are based on being a second-place team.

We know who the home and road opponents will be for the Cardinals in 2022. Let’s take a look at how the opponents are broken down.

NFC West games

The Cardinals face all three division opponents each at home and on the road, good for six games on their schedule.

Home opponents: Los Angeles Rams, San Francisco 49ers, Seattle Seahawks

Road opponents: Los Angeles Rams, San Francisco 49ers, Seattle Seahawks

NFC South

The Cardinals are scheduled to face the entire NFC South. Two will be at home and two will be on the road.

Home opponents: New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Road opponents: Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers

AFC West

The Cardinals will face the entire AFC West.

Home opponents: Kanas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers

Road opponents: Denver Broncos, Las Vegas Raiders

2nd-place NFC games

Since the Cardinals finished in second place in the division, they will face the second-place teams of the NFC North and NFC East.

Home opponent: Philadelphia Eagles

Road opponent: Minnesota Vikings

17th game matchup

With the new 17-game schedule, the AFC got an extra home game against an NFC team. In 2021, the Cardinals played the Cleveland Browns on the road, as the NFC West faced the AFC North.

This year, the NFC will host an AFC team. The NFC West plays the AFC East. so the Cardinals will face the second-place team in the division at home.

Home opponent: Buffalo Bills

