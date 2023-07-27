Breaking down the cap: Chargers QB Justin Herbert’s new contract

Quarterback Justin Herbert’s payday arrived with the Chargers, agreeing to terms on a massive $262.5 million extension, locking him in until 2029.

Here is a full breakdown of the cap from Herbert’s new contract moving forward for the Chargers.

Herbert’s signing bonus is $16.12 million and will be prorated over five seasons. He also has the chance to earn a bonus of $50.61 million in 2024 (prorated over 5 years) and another option bonus of $45 million in 2024 (prorated over 5 years.)

2023: Base salary of $1.01m, signing bonus (including rookie bonus) $7.45m, cap hit $8.46m

2024: Base salary of $6m, signing bonus $3.22m, optional bonus $10.12m, cap hit $19.35m

2025: Base salary of $15m, signing bonus $3.22m, optional bonus $19.12m, cap hit $37.35m

2026: Base salary of $24m, signing bonus $3.22m, optional bonus $19.12m, cap hit $46.35m

2027: Base salary of $36m, signing bonus $3.22m, optional bonus $19.12m, cap hit $58.35m

2028: Base salary of $47m, roster bonus $5m, optional bonus $19.12m, cap hit $71.12m

2029: Base salary of $40.5m, roster bonus $10m, optional bonus $9m, cap hit $59.5m

Though the cap numbers above are shockingly high, Herbert should be restructured going into the 2027 season – five years after his initial signing. His contract is mostly likely to be either extended again or reworked to push the cap into further years, extending his time on this current deal before striking up another one. The salary cap also increases every season, allowing Herbert to stay well under 20% of the team’s total projected cap space in the seasons to come.

