Breaking down the candidates for The Broyles Award

The Broyles Award is going to be one of the most hotly contested awards this college football season. The Broyles Award is awarded yearly to the top assistant coach in college football. Named after former Arkansas coach and administrator Frank Broyles, the award was established in 1996.

Since its inception, the award has had plenty of notable winners. Kirby Smart, Pat Narduzzi, Lincoln Riley, Brent Venables, Joe Brady, and Steve Sarkisian are all recipients of the award. The solid bronze trophy is overseen by a committee of notable former coaches.

The five finalists for the award were announced on Monday, and it is a stacked class. The finalists are Michigan‘s Sherrone Moore, Georgia‘s Mike Bobo, Oregon‘s Will Stein, LSU‘s Mike Denbrock, and Iowa‘s Phil Parker.

Five assistants who lead elite units on their respective sides of the ball, including one who assumed head coaching duties for two top-10 wins. That’s an extremely competitive field. Here is a breakdown of the finalists for The Broyles Award.

Sherrone Moore, Offensive Coordinator/Offensive Line Coach, Michigan

Because of a sign-stealing scandal, Moore was forced to assume head coaching duties for the end of Michigan’s season. That included wins over both Penn State and Ohio State. Not much more to be said than that, kind of hard to argue with two top-10 wins as a head coach.

As a coach, Moore is used to success with the Wolverines. As their offensive line coach, he led his unit to two-straight Joe Moore Awards in 2021 and 2022, awarded to the best offensive line in the nation.

Mike Bobo, Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks Coach, Georgia

Mike Bobo is the offensive coordinator for the undefeated and top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs. A longtime assistant at Georgia, Bobo made his way back to Athens last year after stints with Colorado State, South Carolina, and Auburn. Bobo was Colorado State’s head coach from 2015-2019.

Bobo was promoted to offensive coordinator for the Bulldogs this year following the departure of Todd Monken to the Baltimore Ravens in the NFL. Bobo’s Bulldogs are averaging 496 yards per game and nearly 40 points per game despite playing a vaunted SEC schedule.

Mike Denbrock, Offensive Coordinator/Tight Ends Coach, LSU

Mike Denbrock also lands on this list for boasting one of the best offenses in college football. Denbrock was brought to Notre Dame in 2010 by Brian Kelly for his inaugural coaching staff, working his way up to offensive coordinator. After a successful tenure with Luke Fickell in Cincinnati, Kelly brought Denbrock back to his staff, now at LSU, as his new offensive coordinator.

The Tigers currently have the No. 1 ranked offense in the nation, averaging 46.4 points per game and 548 yards per game. Denbrock has helped develop quarterback Jayden Daniels into a Heisman contender, Daniels racking up 4,946 total yards and 50 touchdowns on the season.

Will Stein, Offensive Coordinator, Oregon

Speaking of developing Heisman candidate quarterbacks, Will Stein is one of the fastest-growing stars in the industry. Head coach Dan Lanning brought in Will Stein from UTSA to be his offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

With Stein, Oregon quarterback Bo Nix has been one of the best players in the nation with 3,906 passing yards and 43 total touchdowns, all while only throwing two picks.

Phil Parker, Defensive Coordinator/Secondary Coach, Iowa

From offensive masterminds to the best defensive coordinator in the game, Phil Parker is a huge reason why Iowa is in the Big Ten Championship. For those familiar with the team, Iowa is not known for its offense. They are averaging only 18 points per game, one of the worst marks in the nation.

Despite this, Iowa is 10-2 on the year, thanks mostly to Parker’s defense. His unit is fourth in points allowed per game with 12.2. This is despite being put at a massive disadvantage due to Iowa’s lackluster offense, constantly being forced on the field for lengthy periods at a time. Parker is also generating this magic without the same bevy of blue-chip recruits as other universities.

