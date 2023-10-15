Breaking down Caleb Williams' 3-interception first half vs. Notre Dame football

SOUTH BEND — Caleb Williams, meet Xavier Watts.

Thanks to a pair of Watts interceptions, both setting up short touchdown drives, Notre Dame football jumped out to a 24-6 halftime lead over 10th-ranked USC on Saturday night at Notre Dame Stadium.

Watts, a fourth-year safety from Omaha, picked off Williams on the game’s first series, returning an overthrown pass 38 yards to the USC 12.

With USC backed up late in the second quarter, defensive tackle Gabriel Rubio tipped a Williams pass over the middle and Watts returned his second interception of the night to the 2.

That gave Watts four career interceptions, all this season and all in plus territory to set up scores. Watts also had interceptions in wins at N.C. State and Duke this season.

Sophomore cornerback Benjamin Morrison corralled Williams’ third interception of the first half, an ill-advised and off-balance pass with Marist Liufau in his face. Notre Dame needed just five plays to zip 50 yards to its third touchdown.

Morrison has eight career interceptions.

Until Saturday, the reigning Heisman Trophy winner had thrown just 10 career interceptions. Just once had Williams been intercepted multiple times in a single game: a 27-14 loss at Baylor in November 2021 when Williams was still at Oklahoma.

The three-pick game for Williams marks a career worst.

This was the fourth time in Notre Dame’s past 17 games that its defense generated a takeaway via interception on its first series of the game. Morrison had the pick on Senior Day against Boston College last year, with Brandon Joseph (pick-six at Syracuse) and TaRiq Bracy (vs. BYU in Las Vegas) kick-starting Irish wins as well.

