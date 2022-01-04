Breaking down the Browns’ Week 17 grades from Pro Football Focus

The Pro Football Focus grades from the Cleveland Browns’ Week 17 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers nicely illustrate the sharp divide between Cleveland’s offense and defense. Nearly all the top grades were earned by players from Joe Woods’ defense, while the offense lagged considerably behind.

Right guard Wyatt Teller was the only Browns offensive player to top a score of 70, earning a 74.4 in his 71 snaps. The rest of the top-10 Browns grades from the game belonged to defensive players.

Cornerback A.J. Green tops the list with a fantastic 91.7 overall grade. He didn’t allow a single completion in 27 coverage snaps. Green’s score would have been even higher if not for a missed tackle.

The rest of the top 10 (min. 12 snaps):

S Richard LeCounte – 82.2

S M.J. Stewart – 81.3

LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah – 80.5

DE Myles Garrett – 78.8

LB Anthony Walker – 74.4

Teller – 74.4

CB Greg Newsome – 73.6

LB Sione Takitaki – 70.8

DT Malik McDowell – 67.7

It wasn’t all roses for the defense, however. Several thorny grades pockmarked the unit, notably along the line. Four linemen brought up the rear on the defense with grades below 50: Tommy Togiai, Malik Jackson, Jordan Elliott and Porter Gustin.

On offense, TE Austin Hooper earned the lowest grade and that was with PFF being charitable in only assessing one dropped pass on his ledger. Three Baker Mayfield passes hit both of his hands only to not result in a completion, with the last being an interception.

Right tackle James Hudson earned an overall grade of 50.9, a higher mark than expected. PFF liked his run blocking enough to counter the three sacks and five QB pressures he allowed in the game. Punter Dustin Colquitt also had the lowest-graded game of his 17-year career.