Breaking down the Browns top and bottom PFF scores from Week 5

Pro Football Focus released its grades for the Cleveland Browns in the 32-23 win over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 5. The PFF grades show some familiar names at the top of the offensive charts but some fresh blood amongst the defensive leaders.

On offense, guards Wyatt Teller and Joel Bitonio were the top Dawgs. Teller earned the highest score, though in just 14 snaps he didn’t meet the minimum playing time threshold to qualify. Bitonio’s 80.4 is the top mark for players who were on the field for at least 20 snaps.

He was followed by TE Austin Hooper (73.6), WR Odell Beckham Jr. (73.3) and TE David Njoku (70.9). Chris Hubbard, who took over for Teller at right guard, played well in relief in earning a 69.8 grade.

Defensively, safety Ronnie Harrison had the best grade. His pick-six no doubt bolstered the 79.6 score. Two players who failed to meet the 20-snap mark fared better: safety Sheldrick Redwine (93.0 in 19 snaps) and LB Sione Takitaki (82.5).

Linebacker Malcolm Smith, who stood out on game film in the second half, was next amongst qualifiers with a 77.8 grade. Myles Garrett earned a 72.1.

The highest graded #Browns on offense and defense in their victory over the Colts on Sunday (min. 25 snaps): Joel Bitonio (80.4 )

Ronnie Harrison (79.6)pic.twitter.com/5oGerSfPcz — PFF CLE Browns (@PFF_Browns) October 12, 2020





Then there’s the other side of the coin…

The Browns defensive line in general scored poorly. Vincent Taylor had the worst mark at 37.3 of the 20-snap qualifiers. Adrian Clayborn was just above him.

Andrew Sendejo continues to struggle at safety. He scored a 47.4, his second-lowest overall grade of the season. Cornerback Denzel Ward had his lowest-graded game of the year at just 48.1.

RB D’Ernest Johnson might have saved the game with his great run late in the fourth quarter, but he earned the lowest offensive grade. Johnson’s 55.3 was just above rookie LT Jedrick Wills (55.8) in the roughest outing of the year for the team’s first-rounder.