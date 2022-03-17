Breaking down Brandon Facyson’s contract with Colts

The Indianapolis Colts signed free agent cornerback Brandon Facyson to a one-year deal on Tuesday and the details of that contract have been released.

Facyson is the first outside free agent the Colts made a deal with since the legal tampering period opened on Monday. Following the big trade involving cornerback Rock Ya-Sin, Facyson is likely headed toward a starting role for the 2022 season.

His deal is eerily similar to the one Xavier Rhodes signed during the 2021 offseason, which suggests Facyson should compete for a big role.

While it is a one-year deal, it’s still important to look at how the contract breaks down. Joel A. Erickson of The Indianapolis Star reported the details Thursday morning.

For Facyson, it will be a one-year deal worth $3.84 million with $1.1 million guaranteed as a signing bonus. He has a base salary of $1.72 million and $1.02 million in per-game roster bonuses ($60,000 per game).

The deal also includes $800,000 in playing time/interceptions incentives.

The salary-cap hit will look a little bit different, though. While the deal is worth $3.84 million, the cap hit will be $3.54 million. This is because $300,000 of the per-game roster bonuses are viewed as “Not likely to be earned” (NLTBE).

As Kyle Rapoza explained, the Colts will only be charged on the cap for 12 games worth of per-game bonuses because that’s how many games Facyson played in 2021.

Should Facyson play all 17 games in 2022, the Colts will have an extra $300,000 added to their cap charges in 2023.

His cap number should be $3.54 million since he played in 12 games last season. 5 games worth of roster bonus ($300k) are considered NLTBE https://t.co/18sLbMfHgG — Kyle Rapoza (@ColtscapKyle) March 17, 2022

This is a solid deal for the Colts. Even though trading away Ya-Sin will hurt the overall cornerback room, Facyson is a good fit for the Colts defense and the secondary should be aided by a better pass rush now that Yannick Ngakoue has joined the front.

We’ll see how the Colts approach the rest of the offseason at the cornerback position, but Facyson is likely going to get a chance at starting in 2022.

