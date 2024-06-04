Breaking down the Boston Celtics – Dallas Mavericks 2024 NBA finals

The 2024 NBA Finals are set to kick off at TD Garden this coming Thursday (June 6), and it will see an intriguing matchup for the series between the Boston Celtics and Dallas Mavericks. To properly prepare us for the series ahead, one must know how each ball club rounded into form over the course of this season, how they have been playing in the postseason, and what makes them so good.

What do we need to know about each team in terms of how they match up, how they like to play, and how they can adjust to each other’s strengths and weaknesses?

To get a beat on the series before Game 1 rolls around, the hosts of the CLNS Media “Celtics Lab” podcast sat down with former Mavs Moneyball editor Andy Tobolowsky. Check it out below!

If you enjoy this pod, check out the “How Bout Them Celtics,” “First to the Floor,” and the many other New England sports podcasts available on the CLNS Media network.

Listen to the “Celtics Lab” podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3F9DvjQ

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire