Breaking down the Boston Celtics – Cleveland Cavaliers Eastern Conference semifinals

The Boston Celtics beat the Cleveland Cavaliers two out of the three times that the Celtics faced them in the 2023-24 NBA regular season, and would have swept them had Cavs forward Dean Wade not had a career night.

But the regular season and the postseason are two entirely different beasts. Is there any reason for fans of the Celtics to worry that Boston might have a bigger challenge on their hands than initially expected? What are the two teams’ strengths and weaknesses? The hosts of the CLNS Media “Garden Report” podcast, Josue Pavon and John Zannis, took a closer look on a recent live edition of the podcast.

Check it out for yourself below!

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire