Breaking down the blockbuster trade between Bears, Panthers

We already have our first massive blockbuster of the 2023 NFL draft, as the Chicago Bears have agreed to trade the No. 1 overall pick to the Carolina Panthers in return for a massive haul.

The Bears are getting multiple first-round picks, multiple second-round picks, and star wide receiver D.J. Moore in return for this year’s top selection, as the Panthers now have the opportunity to land their quarterback of choice atop the draft board.

After the news broke on Friday, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport broke down every angle of the deal, and how it impacts both teams moving forward with the draft still more than a month away:

🚨 @Rapsheet has all the details on what you need to know about the Panthers trading for the 1st pick in the @NFLDraft ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/mtd6l9LdXw — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) March 10, 2023

Story originally appeared on Draft Wire