Breaking down the Bills’ picks in new three-round mock draft

As we inch closer and closer to the 2022 NFL draft, our friends at Draft Wire released another set of mock predictions.

Here’s a full breakdown of the Buffalo Bills’ selections in their three-round mock draft:

Round 1, pick 25: CB Andrew Booth Jr. | Clemson

Clemson cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. (23)

Clemson Football Practice Dec 18 Saturday

Add another one to the list: the Bills select Booth out of Clemson. With a big need at cornerback heading into the draft, Booth’s draft status has seen him connected to Buffalo very often in recent weeks.

First, here’s the breakdown on Draft Wire’s pick via analyst Luke Easterling:

Especially after losing Levi Wallace to free agency, the Bills desperately need a No. 2 corner on the outside to pair with Tre’Davious White. Booth hasn’t been able to participate fully in the pre-draft process due to injury, but it’s not expected to be a long-term issue, and his film is as clean as any corner in this class.

If the Bills are down White as well as Wallace to start the 2022 season, the next man up is Dane Jackson. He’ll need some help.

If that comes in the form of Booth, he is considered a defender with a ballhawk mentality. Buffalo’s coaching staff would like Booth’s size as well. At 6-foot tall, Booth has solid length for the pro game.

While Booth does have first-round talent, there are question marks.

Some scouting reports say he can work in many schemes while some wonder if he can. The Draft Network wrote on Booth: “he can clean up some missed tackles and improve in zone coverage.”

The Bills run a heavy zone defensive scheme. Buffalo has to be confident Booth’s skills can translate. Evidently, they might think exactly that.

The Bills did have a pre-draft visit with the defender, indicating the team does have interest in him.

Round 2, pick 57: RB Breece Hall | Iowa State

Cyclones running back Breece Hall (28) Credit: Reese Strickland-USA TODAY Sports

The Bills did already sign Duke Johnson via free agency to join the likes of Devin Singletary and Zack Moss in their backfield. However, nothing in that group is set in stone.

Plus, Buffalo has met with running backs prior to the upcoming draft. The team appears to be interested in adding another piece to their backfield, or at least more competition.

In Hall, the Bills would be taking a player that profiles as someone more of a Moss replacement. Hall has a solid 6-foot-1 frame with a one-cut running style. He’s also a pretty quick back that could potentially make him a No. 1 rushing talent down the road.

Round 3, pick 98: OL Jamaree Salyer | Georgia

Bulldogs offensive lineman Jamaree Salyer (69) Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Rounding out this mock, the Bills add another piece to their offensive line. While Buffalo does appear to be set there in terms of starters, Salyer could be a valuable position for down the road.

First, he’s versatile. In college, he took snaps at all five spots on the O-line. The Bills will love that. Plus, there is some optimism attached to him. The Draft Network projects Salyer as an eventual starter in the pro game at guard.

