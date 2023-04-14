Breaking down the Bills picks in ESPN 7-round 2023 mock draft

There are big hauls that can come from mock drafts, then there’s the one ESPN pulled off.

The former world-wide leader released a complete seven-round 2023 NFL draft mock. It’s complete with all six selections made by the Buffalo Bills.

Here’s the direction ESPN went for each of those picks and a brief breakdown on each player:

Round 1, pick 27: LB Drew Sanders | Arkansas

The clear-cut need for the Bills heading into the 2023 draft is at linebacker after Tremaine Edmunds signed with the Chicago Bears. ESPN gets right to the point with Buffalo’s top pick, which isn’t a bad idea.

However, it’s NFL.com that describes Sanders best. The player comparison made for Sanders? Edmunds.

Here’s ESPN’s breakdown on the selection:

The loss of Tremaine Edmunds in free agency is big for the Bills. General manager Brandon Beane already has reiterated that he wants to keep Matt Milano at weakside linebacker. This could be a sign the team will be aggressive with addressing middle linebacker in the draft. If Beane wants to add a player with Edmunds’ length, frame and versatility, he could turn to Sanders, who is 6-5, 235 pounds. Sanders has value on all three downs as a second-level defender, and he can be used off the edge — he has an uncanny ability to create edge pressure. The Alabama transfer had 9.5 sacks and 103 total tackles last season.

Round 2, pick 59: DE Keion White | Georgia Tech

The Bills have since gone on to re-sign Shaq Lawson. Perhaps that bumps defensive end down their chart of “needs,” but the investments recently made into the position (aside from Von Miller) have yet to pay dividends.

The ESPN breakdown recognizes that:

The Bills have invested a lot of money and draft capital into edge rushers, but with Von Miller suffering a late-season ACL tear, the dependable depth off the edge is a sore spot. AJ Epenesa and Boogie Basham have yet to prove they can be relied upon. White is a versatile option who can be used inside and outside.

Round 3, pick 91: DT Byron Young | Alabama

Young has the makings of a Bills defensive tackle. He is versatile, but The Draft Network raves about his skills taking up space and defending the run.

Typically Buffalo addresses this role with a veteran, but a youthful addition would be a welcomed change.

ESPN notes the current Bills D-line working on expiring contracts, but not only that, they haven’t blown anyone away either:

With Ed Oliver, DaQuan Jones and Tim Settle entering the season in the final year of their respective deals, 294-pound Young would provide another young option for the Bills’ rotation. He had four sacks last season, playing snaps at end and at tackle.

Round 4, pick 130: WR Jonathan Mingo | Ole Miss

Mingo is a large, 6-foot-2 playmaker. He brings Gabe Davis to mind.

Davis is entering the final year of his rookie contract in 2023 and still has something to prove. Mingo’s addition could both be helpful in the short and long term.

Next season, Mingo adds competition across the board in the receiver room. That could bring out the best in everyone, Davis included. Down the line, Mingo has the physical tools to potentially develop into a threat. The Draft Network notes his need to improve his route running to order to get there.

Round 5, Pick 137: S Christopher Smith | Georgia

The Draft Network describes Smith as a “jack-of-all-trades or Swiss-army knife.” That’s a Bills defender if we’ve ever heard one.

Jordan Poyer re-signed this offseason, but 2023 could be his and Micah Hyde’s final year in Buffalo. Even if the duo returns for another season or two beyond that, they’re both going to be 32 soon. Long-term plans need to be in place at safety.

Round 6, pick 205: OL John Ojukwu | Boise State

After adding the likes of Connor McGovern and David Edwards to the offensive line via free agency to address the interior of the offensive line, Ojukwu joins as a project piece for the outside. Ojukwu has lined up at tackle throughout his college career.

