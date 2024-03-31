Breaking down the biggest Mid-South commitments this week

Rivals.com

It was fairly calm week in the Mid-South as far as commitments go, but there were a few worth of noting, all of which were Texas prospects. The week brought some variety as most of the commitments were to schools in each of the power-four conferences.



Here is a look at the biggest pledges of the weekend out of the mid-south region.

TORY BLAYLOCK - OKLAHOMA

The highest ranked prospect to commit in the mid-south this week, Blaylock was a big addition for the Sooners. Blaylock provides Oklahoma with one of their faster running backs they will have had on their roster in some time. A true three-down back, he can run, catch, and has a strong blocking game. He chose the Sooners over offers from Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State, and Texas.

RILEY WORMLEY - USC

Wormley made an Easter-Sunday commitment, just one day after returning home from an unofficial visit to Los Angeles. It was a quick developing recruitment with the Trojans and Wormley with their offer coming on March 6. New running backs coach Anthony Jones Jr. was a massive reason why as he moved over from TCU earlier this month. The Southlake Carroll standout becomes the fourth Texas running back to commit to USC in the past three recruiting classes.

LUKE CARNEY - SYRACUSE

Any time a quarterback is off the board, it is worth of hitting on, especially when it is a four-star prospect. Carney made a bit of a surprising move as he committed to Syracuse. It is not often we see Texas prospects choosing the Orange, but he was the second in a matter of days to do so. The relationships on staff and the scheme fit were big pulls for Carney. Playing in the north was a concern for Carney due to weather, but playing in indoor stadium and facilities calmed those concerns.

PREZTYNN HARRISON - TEXAS TECH

Harrison is an intriguing prospect with his size and ball skills. I think he will be a good fit into what the Red Raiders like to offensively. I don't imagine we will see him blocking much, but instead filling the receiving tight end role in the modern college offense. He has strong hands and with an outside receiver background, he understands route running and spacing on the field.

