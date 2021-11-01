Breaking down big performances from Jets' supporting cast in win over Bengals

RB Michael Carter running with ball black jersey

Make no mistake, after Sunday’s surprising 34-31 win over the Cincinnati Bengals, the big story was quarterback Mike White. In his first NFL start, White passed for over 400 yards -- the first Jets passer to achieve that milestone in over 20 years -- and threw two touchdown passes in the last five minutes to bring the Jets back from 31-20 down.

White deserves praise after a remarkable performance that saw him execute a quick passing game plan by completing 37 of his 45 passes. While he didn’t complete any long passes, he saw most of his success on quick dump-offs and was efficient on intermediate throws when he made them.

He needed some strong performances from his teammates though and was quick to assert this after the game.

“I can’t do it by myself,” he said, “They’ve got to gain yards, they’ve got to break tackles.”

The one offensive player everyone was talking about after the game other than White was rookie tailback Michael Carter, who continues to establish himself as a legitimate starting running back.

Carter racked up 172 yards from scrimmage in a breakout performance that included nine first downs on 24 touches. Carter, whose eight-yard touchdown gave the Jets their first opening-drive points of the season, continues to show good vision, an ability to break tackles and some surprising power, but also is starting to show development in new areas such as blitz pickup and route-running.

There were other key contributions that received a lot less attention too, as several players had to step up on an offense that was without their most productive receiver because Corey Davis was out with a hip injury.

Running back Ty Johnson was another player who helped move the chains all day. While he wasn’t as productive as Carter running the ball, Johnson was a big weapon in the passing game. Four of his five catches went for at least 14 yards, including his crucial tight-roping 19-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter.

Wide receiver Elijah Moore had been struggling most of the season, despite a few flashes and the insistence of teammates and coaches that he’s on the verge of a breakout game. On Sunday, he made further progress with a season-high six catches for 67 yards, making a couple of tough contested grabs in traffic. Prior to Sunday’s game, Moore had only caught nine passes on 26 targets and was only averaging three yards per target but in this game, he caught all six of his targets. The Jets will be hoping the rookie will go from strength to strength after this performance.

By contrast, veteran Jamison Crowder’s contributions were more the kind of thing you’d routinely expect from him as he caught eight passes for the ninth time in his career and the fifth as a Jet. However, it’s not every week you expect him to showcase his arm, as he did on the gadget play that saw White catch a two-point conversion in the fourth quarter.



It wasn’t just on offense where some unexpected sources stepped up. The Jets’ first interception following a franchise record eight-game drought came from the unlikeliest of sources as defensive end Shaq Lawson deflected a Joe Burrow pass into the air and came down with it in Bengals’ territory to set up the game winning touchdown. Reserve Jabari Zuniga, who until Sunday had spent the entire season on the practice squad, also stepped up with a strip-sack; the first of his career.

Earlier in the offseason, shortly after Robert Saleh told the media he was looking forward to seeing how the team would deal with adversity, the Jets lost their big money signing Carl Lawson for the season and Saleh lamented that someone else was going to have to step up. Bryce Huff -- one of the main contributors at defensive end in Lawson’s absence -- was out on Sunday, but once again there were other players that filled in successfully.

Lots of teams talk about having a “Next Man Up” philosophy but if you can have a functioning rotation with player who are hungry for opportunities and actual produce in those situations, it can really improve your chance of sustained success. It’s still very early in the Saleh regime, but if performances like the one yesterday are any indication of what’s to come this could be a very good sign.