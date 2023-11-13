Breaking down Big 12 title scenarios, potential matchups for Texas

We are two weeks away from the Big 12 title game. We might not know who will play in the game until the final Saturday of the Big 12 regular season.

The current Big 12 standings, with only conference records in consideration, go as follows:

Texas stands ahead of the pack with only one conference loss. That defeat came at the hands of the Oklahoma Sooners. Following the Texas win, Oklahoma dropped games against Kansas and Oklahoma State and fell to 5-2 in conference play.

Oklahoma State’s wins over Oklahoma and an earlier win against Kansas State vaulted the Cowboys into the driver’s seat in the conference. Albeit, last week’s loss to UCF knocked the Cowboys back to the pack.

Let’s look at a few scenarios we could see in the Big 12 championship game.

Scenario 1: Texas vs Oklahoma State

Osu Vs Texas Football

Oklahoma State remaining schedule: at Houston (4-6), vs. BYU (5-5)

Texas remaining schedule: at Iowa State (6-4), vs. Texas Tech (5-5)

Scenario 2: Oklahoma State vs Oklahoma

Oklahoma State Cowboys running back Ollie Gordon II (0) dives for a touchdown during a Bedlam college football game between the Oklahoma State University Cowboys (OSU) and the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023.

Oklahoma State remaining schedule: at Houston (4-6), vs. BYU (5-5)

Oklahoma remaining schedule: at BYU (5-5), vs. TCU (4-6)

Scenario 3: Texas vs Oklahoma

Oklahoma Sooners defensive lineman Ethan Downs (40) chases down Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) during the Red River Rivalry college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the University of Texas (UT) Longhorns at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023. Oklahoma won 34-30.

Texas remaining schedule: at Iowa State (6-4), vs. Texas Tech (5-5)

Oklahoma remaining schedule: at BYU (5-5), vs. TCU (4-6)

Scenario 4: Texas vs Kansas State

Texas Longhorns defensive lineman T’Vondre Sweat (93) pressures Kansas State quarterback Will Howard (18) during the game at Royal-Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023 in Austin.

Texas remaining schedule: at Iowa State (6-4), vs. Texas Tech (5-5)

Kansas State remaining schedule: at Kansas (7-3), vs. Iowa State (6-4)

Scenario 5: Oklahoma State vs Kansas State

Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy talks with his players during a Bedlam college football game between the Oklahoma State University Cowboys (OSU) and the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. Oklahoma State won 27-24.

Oklahoma State remaining schedule: at Houston (4-6), vs. BYU (5-5)

Kansas State remaining schedule: at Kansas (7-3), vs. Iowa State (6-4)

Scenario 6: Oklahoma vs Kansas State

Oklahoma remaining schedule: at BYU (5-5), vs. TCU (4-6)

Kansas State remaining schedule: at Kansas (7-3), vs. Iowa State (6-4)

