Breaking down Big 12 title scenarios, potential matchups for Texas
We are two weeks away from the Big 12 title game. We might not know who will play in the game until the final Saturday of the Big 12 regular season.
The current Big 12 standings, with only conference records in consideration, go as follows:
Texas – 6-1
Oklahoma State – 5-2
Oklahoma – 5-2
Iowa State – 5-2
Kansas State – 5-2
Texas stands ahead of the pack with only one conference loss. That defeat came at the hands of the Oklahoma Sooners. Following the Texas win, Oklahoma dropped games against Kansas and Oklahoma State and fell to 5-2 in conference play.
Oklahoma State’s wins over Oklahoma and an earlier win against Kansas State vaulted the Cowboys into the driver’s seat in the conference. Albeit, last week’s loss to UCF knocked the Cowboys back to the pack.
Let’s look at a few scenarios we could see in the Big 12 championship game.
Scenario 1: Texas vs Oklahoma State
Oklahoma State remaining schedule: at Houston (4-6), vs. BYU (5-5)
Texas remaining schedule: at Iowa State (6-4), vs. Texas Tech (5-5)
Scenario 2: Oklahoma State vs Oklahoma
Oklahoma State remaining schedule: at Houston (4-6), vs. BYU (5-5)
Oklahoma remaining schedule: at BYU (5-5), vs. TCU (4-6)
Scenario 3: Texas vs Oklahoma
Texas remaining schedule: at Iowa State (6-4), vs. Texas Tech (5-5)
Oklahoma remaining schedule: at BYU (5-5), vs. TCU (4-6)
Scenario 4: Texas vs Kansas State
Texas remaining schedule: at Iowa State (6-4), vs. Texas Tech (5-5)
Kansas State remaining schedule: at Kansas (7-3), vs. Iowa State (6-4)
Scenario 5: Oklahoma State vs Kansas State
Oklahoma State remaining schedule: at Houston (4-6), vs. BYU (5-5)
Kansas State remaining schedule: at Kansas (7-3), vs. Iowa State (6-4)
Scenario 6: Oklahoma vs Kansas State
Oklahoma remaining schedule: at BYU (5-5), vs. TCU (4-6)
Kansas State remaining schedule: at Kansas (7-3), vs. Iowa State (6-4)