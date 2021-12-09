Breaking down the Bears’ Week 14 injury report from Thursday
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
The Chicago Bears released their second injury report ahead of Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers, which featured some updates on some important starters.
Quarterback Justin Fields was a full participant in practice for the second straight day and remains on track to start Sunday. Meanwhile, running back David Montgomery (shoulder/groin/glute) returned to practice in limited fashion after missing Wednesday’s practice. Receiver Allen Robinson (hamstring) and defensive tackle Akiem Hicks (ankle) were limited for the second straight day and are on track to return Sunday.
Here’s a look at the full injury report from Thursday’s practice:
Did Not Practice
AP Photo/Rick Osentoski
QB Andy Dalton – left hand
OLB Trevis Gipson – illness
WR Marquise Goodwin – foot
DB Teez Tabor – illness
Quarterback Andy Dalton remains sidelined with a left hand injury suffered in last Sunday’s loss to the Cardinals, an indication that he likely won’t be ready for Sunday and Nick Foles will serve as Justin Fields’ backup against the Packers. Outside linebacker Trevis Gipson remains sidelined with an illness for the second straight day. After being limited in practice Wednesday, receiver Marquise Goodwin didn’t practice Thursday. Defensive back Teez Tabor was the latest player to land on the injury report with an illness.
Limited
AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio
DE Angelo Blackson – knee
DT Akiem Hicks – ankle
OLB Cassius Marsh – knee
RB David Montgomery – shoulder/groin/glute
WR Allen Robinson – hamstring
RB Damien Williams – calf
There was some encouraging news on the injury report as a slew of starters were limited participants in practice. After missing Wednesday’s practice with shoulder, groin and glute injuries, ruining back David Montgomery returned to practice Thursday in limited fashion. Receiver Allen Robinson practiced for the second straight day, as did defensive tackle Akiem Hicks and running back Damien Williams, and all three appear on track to return to the starting lineup on Sunday against the Packers. Outside linebacker Cassius Marsh and defensive lineman Angelo Blackson were new additions to the injury report in limited fashion.
Full Participation
AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski
DT Mario Edwards – ribs
QB Justin Fields – ribs
TE Jimmy Graham – non-injury/resting vet
ILB Christian Jones – back
K Cairo Santos – illness
Quarterback Justin Fields practiced in full for the second time this week since before the Ravens game in Week 11. Fields, who is recovering from cracked ribs, will start Sunday night against the Packers. It’ll be his first game since Week 11, where he suffered the injury. Kicker Cairo Santos returned to practice after battling an illness, and linebacker Christian Jones and defensive tackle Christian Jones were full participants.
[listicle id=490959]
1
1