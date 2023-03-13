Breaking down Bears’ top 2023 free agents

With the arrival of free agency, the Chicago Bears have several roster needs to fill as a good number of players are set to hit the open market when the new league year begins March 15.

Over the last couple of weeks, we’ve been breaking down every Bears free agent’s 2022 season, including the team’s need at the position and predicting whether they stay or go in free agency.

Here’s a look at our free agency previews of 16 Bears players that are set to hit free agency.

RB David Montgomery

Montgomery’s future in Chicago remains cloudy heading into free agency. The Bears are flush with cash and he’s their most high-profile free agent that’s set to hit the market. But does that mean an extension is in the works? The old saying goes NFL teams should not pay top dollar for veteran running backs, but we could be seeing a changing of the guard in some respects. — Brendan Sugrue

LB Nicholas Morrow

It wouldn’t be a surprise to see the Bears bring Morrow back in 2023. Whether that’s in a starting role or as depth remains to be seen, especially considering his versatility when it comes to playing both MIKE and WILL linebacker in this defense. He also has great familiarity with this defense and would provide veteran leadership with a young roster. Obviously, it all depends on how Poles chooses to address the need at linebacker. Does he go out and sign a big-name veteran, draft a young player to develop or both? — Alyssa Barbieri

WR N'Keal Harry

Despite Harry’s low career totals, his 2022 season was something of an enigma. He was hurt for a good stretch of the year and when he did make his way onto the field, he saw limited targets. But when those passes came his way, he made the most of them. Given his efficiency as well as proficient run-blocking skills, is it possible Harry winds up back with the Bears to give it another go? — Brendan Sugrue

S DeAndre Houston-Carson

He’s outlasted three head coaches and reunited with special teams coordinator Richard Hightower in 2022, who was the team’s assistant special teams coach in 2016 when he was drafted. The Bears can easily afford Houston-Carson and though he’ll be 30 this spring, he’s shown no signs of slowing down. — Brendan Sugrue

OT Riley Reiff

There is no starting job (or even roster spot) guaranteed along the offensive line this offseason. Poles will look to overhaul the biggest weakness on offense from last season, which includes addressing tackle, guard and center. Poles did single out Reiff (along with Jones and Teven Jenkins) during his end-of-year press conference when discussing the offensive line. Specifically, he pointed to Reiff as someone who helped set the tone. “That guy did more than a lot of people think for that O-line room and the mentality,” Poles said. It wouldn’t be a surprise to see Chicago bring Reiff back in a reserve role. But he is 35 years old and was still on the open market last July. It’s a possibility, but not a likelihood. — Alyssa Barbieri

WR Byron Pringle

It’s difficult to evaluate Pringle considering the Bears had the worst passing game in the NFL, where they averaged less than 200 passing yards per game. With that said, it’s also hard to justify paying him $4 million a year for the production they got out of him in 11 games last season. When looking at the current roster, Chicago has Mooney, Claypool, Velus Jones Jr. and Equanimeous St. Brown under contract. They’ll look to bolster the group with some potential sneaky additions while also exploring the NFL draft for some playmakers for Fields. A Pringle return in 2023 just doesn’t seem to be in the cards. — Alyssa Barbieri

C Sam Mustipher

Most Bears fans want to see Mustipher hit the road after his dreadful play the last couple of years. But he still has value as a reserve interior lineman on a team that has seen too many injuries at center and guard. Mustipher is a restricted free agent, meaning the Bears can tender him and have an opportunity to match an offer if another team tries to sign him. His play may not be stellar, but he’s durable and that matters in the NFL. — Brendan Sugrue

DT Angelo Blackson

Though nothing is ever truly certain, Blackson’s days as a Bear are numbered. The team voided his contract in late February and given his experience as as a defensive end in a 3-4 defense, he doesn’t fit what the Bears want to do. He was a solid signing under former general manager Ryan Pace, putting together a respectable 2021 season. The fact he hung on for the entire 2022 season in an unfamiliar scheme is somewhat impressive. Blackson can still be a solid depth player for another team and he should be able to sign on elsewhere. It just won’t be back in Chicago. — Brendan Sugrue

LB Matt Adams

The Bears have just one linebacker who factors into playing time on the 53-man roster in Sanborn, which means they have plenty of moves to make. They need to find a WILL and SAM linebacker, as well as depth at the position. Adams isn’t a priority to re-sign, but he’s someone who could serve as affordable depth at linebacker and make significant contributions on special teams. Adams brings veteran leadership to the group, and he’s someone with good knowledge of Eberflus’ scheme. It wouldn’t be a surprise to see Adams back with the Bears in 2023. But it also wouldn’t be a surprise if they choose to move on. — Alyssa Barbieri

OL Michael Schofield

The offensive line will be a focal point for the Bears this offseason, and they could very well have a new starting five along the offensive line when the 2023 season begins. Poles has some important decisions to make at tackle, guard and center. While Schofield doesn’t factor into any plans as a starter, he provides versatility along the interior of the offensive line. He could be someone worth bringing back on a short-term deal to bring veteran experience to the group. But it also wouldn’t be a surprise if Chicago chose to move on, especially if there are upgrades to be made. — Alyssa Barbieri

DT Mike Pennel

The defensive line is the position group that will likely undergo the biggest overhaul this offseason, where there are needs both along the interior and off the edge. The Bears will have roughly $100 million in salary cap space to work with in addressing the entire roster, and it’ll start in the trenches. Even when looking at adding depth along the interior, it’s hard to imagine Pennel back in the fray. He was an emergency signing last summer and someone who didn’t make any significant contributions. Pennel was a decent run stopper but lacked any real pass rush ability. — Alyssa Barbieri

LB Joe Thomas

The Bears have just one linebacker who factors into playing time on the 53-man roster in Sanborn, which means they have plenty of moves to make. They need to find a WILL and SAM linebacker, as well as depth at the position. Chicago will likely explore outside options to upgrade at linebacker. But perhaps having a veteran like Thomas on the roster, to serve as key depth and a special teams contributor, could earn him a one-year extension. Still, Thomas isn’t exactly a priority but could be a Plan B for the Bears as a depth piece. — Alyssa Barbieri

DT Armon Watts

The Bears need a gamechanger on the defensive line but that doesn’t mean there isn’t a need for Watts on the team. He’s only going to be 27 years old when the season begins and rotating him in as a reserve could be an ideal role for him. He likely won’t command too much money and can build off his first season as a Bear. Watts could find a team that gives him more opportunities to play. He was sought after when he was placed on waivers last August, with multiple teams submitting claims for his services. His market will be interesting to follow, but if any free agent defensive lineman is going to return to Chicago this offseason, it’s Watts. — Brendan Sugrue

S Dane Cruikshank

The Bears signed Cruikshank to a one-year, prove-it deal, but the veteran safety didn’t prove much in the eight games he appeared in. They could certainly considering bringing him back on another affordable one-year deal, especially given his ability on special teams (and the fact that safety isn’t a pressing need). But it certainly feels like this could be a one-and-done deal for Cruikshank and Chicago. — Alyssa Barbieri

TE Ryan Griffin

The Bears need to add players to round out the tight end group around Kmet, and there are options both in free agency and a deep draft class. While Griffin was a solid blocker, he didn’t contribute much in the passing game. So it’s hard to imagine he factors into any future plans in Chicago, especially when there should be upgrades available at the position. — Alyssa Barbieri

WR Dante Pettis

Outside of adding a No. 1 wide receiver for Fields, Chicago needs more depth at the receiver position. The Bears could certainly bring back Pettis on an affordable one-year deal where his primary objective would be contributing on special teams as a punt returner. But if Pettis is nearly as involved in the passing game as last season, that’s going to be a problem for Chicago. — Alyssa Barbieri

