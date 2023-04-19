Breaking down Bears’ selections in Kiper, McShay’s 3-round mock draft

The Chicago Bears traded the No. 1 pick in the NFL draft to the Carolina Panthers for a haul, and they’re still in a good position at ninth overall.

ESPN’s Mel Kiper and Todd McShay collaborated on a three-round mock draft, where they had the Bears addressing their biggest needs with their first few picks.

There are a number of needs that general manager Ryan Poles needs to address, the biggest no doubt along the trenches with the defensive line, as well as offensive line and cornerback.

When all is said and done, the Bears make four picks in this three-round mock draft. Here’s a look:

Round 1, Pick 9 (from CAR): OT Peter Skoronski, Northwestern

AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski

There are a number of directions Chicago can go with the No. 9 pick — be it offensive tackle, defensive line or trading back. Ultimately, it depends how the board falls. In this mock, Kiper has the Bears going offensive tackle with Northwestern’s Peter Skoronski at ninth overall.

I’ve gone back and forth on which offensive lineman the Bears will take here, but Skoronski is the best on my board (No. 8 overall), even though I like him a little more as a guard. Chicago needs a right tackle, which is why I projected Darnell Wright here in my two-round mock. I’d be confident in Skoronski’s ability to learn the position.

Skoronski is believed to be the best offensive lineman in this draft. But in terms of tackle, there are questions about whether his arm length will force him inside. Chicago has a gaping hole at right tackle opposite Braxton Jones, and if they’re going Skoronski at ninth overall, you have to believe the Bears are confident he can fill that role. But he could also project as a guard long-term in that offense.

Round 2, Pick 53 (from BAL): DT Mazi Smith, Michigan

Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

The Bears have have needs across the defensive line, which is why Kiper has the team selecting Michigan’s Mazi Smith to shore up the defensive interior at No. 53.

Story continues

The Bears really have to shore up the trenches in front of quarterback Justin Fields. Smith is one of the strongest players in this class. He won’t offer much as an interior pass-rusher, but he will plug holes in the run game.

Smith would bolster Chicago’s run defense, one of the worst last season, and he’s got the size (6-foot-3, 323 pounds) and athleticism to be a force in the interior of that line. He’s not a 3-technique, but the Bears need help across the board, including at 1-tech. While Smith isn’t known for his ability to get after the quarterback, he’s the kind of dominant run stuffer that would be a cornerstone for this defense for years to come.

Round 2, Pick 61 (from CAR via SF): EDGE Derick Hall, Auburn

USA Today Sports

The Bears use their second consecutive pick on a defensive lineman, where Kiper has them selecting Auburn edge rusher Derick Hall at 61st overall to bring some help to the league’s worst pass rush from a season ago.

The Bears are devoid of pass-rushers; they haven’t added many guys this offseason who can get after the quarterback. Hall had 16 sacks over the past two seasons. He is a better fit for a team that runs a 3-4 defense, but he could be a situational rusher as a rookie while he puts on more weight to hold up against the run.

Hall has the size (6-foot-3, 254 pounds) and speed (4.55) that Matt Eberflus is looking for in his defensive linemen. While he’s average against the run, he’s an explosive and powerful pass rusher who would be an immediate upgrade off the edge.

Round 3, Pick 64: CB Cam Smith, South Carolina

Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

The Bears continue the trend with defense, making their third straight pick on that side of the ball. McShay has Chicago drafting South Carolina cornerback Cam Smith at the top of the third round.

I like what you did with the first three Chicago picks, Mel. You hit their top three positions of need, so I guess I’ll pivot to their fourth: cornerback. Smith is a reliable cover guy with great instincts and plenty of versatility.

Smith would fill an important need at cornerback, where the team needs a third corner to join Jaylon Johnson and Kyler Gordon. If the Bears select Smith, he would play on the perimeter opposite Johnson and allow Gordon to focus exclusively in the slot. Smith is an instinctive player with impressive ball skills and would bring a nastiness to Chicago’s cornerback room. The only surprise here is Smith someone makes it to the top of the third round.

[lawrence-auto-related count=3 category=417188052]

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire