Breaking down these Bears roster moves ahead of game vs. Raiders

The Chicago Bears announced four roster moves ahead of Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders, moves that have implications for Week 5 and/or beyond.

The Bears placed running back David Montgomery on injured reserve, activated linebacker Danny Trevathan off IR, downgraded defensive tackle Akiem Hicks to out and promoted running back Ryan Nall from the practice squad to the active roster.

Here’s a breakdown of the Bears’ roster moves from Saturday:

David Montgomery to IR

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

The Bears officially placed running back David Montgomery on injured reserve Saturday. Montgomery suffered a knee sprain in last Sunday’s win against the Lions, an injury that’s expected to keep him out for 3-5 weeks. Montgomery has been Chicago’s best offensive player, and the Bears will have to face the toughest stretch of their schedule without him. With Montgomery out, look for Damien Williams to carry the workload with rookie Khalil Herbert getting some touches.

LB Danny Trevathan activated from IR

Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

The Bears activated linebacker Danny Trevathan off injured reserve on Saturday, an indication he’s ready to return to action. Trevathan was placed on short-term IR ahead of Week 1, where he was battling a knee injury. Alec Ogletree, who’s proven to be the Bears’ best new free-agent addition this year, has filled in for Trevathan opposite Roquan Smith. Even before Trevathan landed on IR, there was talk of Ogletree getting some of Trevathan’s reps. Ogletree has impressed through these first four games, and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Ogletree continue to get starter reps.

DT Akiem Hicks downgraded to OUT

Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

Story continues

The Bears will be without one of the core members of their defensive line in defensive tackle Akiem Hicks, who has downgraded from doubtful to out for Sunday’s game. Hicks suffered a groin injury on his first play in last Sunday’s win against the Lions. He didn’t participate all week in practice. With Hicks out, look for guys like Angelo Blackson, Mario Edwards and Khyiris Tonga to step up alongside starters Eddie Goldman and Bilal Nichols.

RB Ryan Nall promoted to active roster

Eileen T. Meslar-USA TODAY Sports

With Montgomery on IR, the Bears elevated running back Ryan Nall from the practice squad for Sunday’s game. Each team is allowed to elevate two players from the practice squad to the game day roster, and Nall is the guy for Chicago. Nall will provide depth at running back behind Damien Williams and Khalil Herbert, who will serve as the workhorses in the run game. Nall also provides plenty of special teams value, so expect to see him get plenty of reps on special teams.

1

1