Breaking down Bears’ roster moves ahead of matchup vs. Packers

The Chicago Bears (3-2) are gearing up for a divisional showdown against the Green Bay Packers (4-1), where the winner will lead the NFC North.

Ahead of Sunday’s game at Soldier Field, the Bears have been dealing with some injuries, which the team addressed Wednesday. While quarterback Justin Fields’ hyperextended knee is fine, and he’ll be good to go Sunday, the same can’t be said for a couple of others.

Here’s a look at the seven roster moves the Bears made on Wednesday, including players placed on injured reserve and players signed to the active roster or practice squad.

RT Germain Ifedi placed on IR

The Bears placed right tackle Germain Ifedi on injured reserve on Wednesday, where he’ll miss at least the next three games. Ifedi suffered a knee injury in last Sunday’s win against the Raiders, where he was pass blocking for Justin Fields on a key third down. Elijah Wilkinson stepped in for Ifedi, and the offensive line — which had another impressive game — didn’t miss a beat. With Ifedi out for at least three weeks, look for Wilkinson to start at right tackle with Lachavious Simmons serving as his primary backup.

OLB Jeremiah Attaochu placed on IR

Outside linebacker Jeremiah Attaochu was placed on injured reserve Wednesday. Attaochu suffered a torn pectoral muscle in Sunday’s win in Las Vegas, which was first reported by Tom Pelissero. Attaochu had served as the primary reserve behind Khalil Mack and Robert Quinn, who headline the league’s best pass rush through five weeks. With Attaochu sidelined for the remainder of the season, look for second-year pro Trevis Gipson to see increased reps. Gipson has recorded a sack in back-to-back games, and he’ll have plenty more opportunities to continue to thrive in an increased role.

RB Ryan Nall promoted to 53-man roster

With two roster spots vacated by Ifedi and Attaochu moving to IR, it wasn’t a surprise to see the Bears promote running back Ryan Nall to the 53-man roster. Starting running back David Montgomery suffered a knee sprain, which is expected to keep him sidelined for another 2-4 weeks. But the run game has been in good hands with Damien Williams and rookie Khalil Herbert, who combined for 34 carries, 139 rushing yards and one touchdown in Sunday’s win against the Raiders. Nall will serve as depth at running back, but he’ll serve mostly as a special teams contributor.

OLB Sam Kamara promoted to 53-man roster

With Attaochu landing on injured reserve, the Bears promoted outside linebacker Sam Kamara from the practice squad to the active roster. While many expected Charles Snowden to be promoted to the 53-man roster, Kamara was a standout player during the preseason, and he’ll get an opportunity for some live game reps as Trevis Gipson steps into Attaochu’s primary reserve role.

ILB Rashad Smith signed to practice squad

Linebacker Rashad Smith is making his return to the Bears squad. Smith was signed by Chicago as an undrafted rookie in 2020, where he spent time on the practice squad. The Cowboys signed Smith to their active roster on Sept. 15, 2020, before landing with the Eagles in Nov. 2020. Smith was waived during the final round of cuts back in August, and now he’s re-signed with the Bears practice squad.

OLB Ledarius Mack signed to practice squad

Return of the Mack — Ledarius Mack, that is. The Bears have re-signed Ledarius Mack, Khalil Mack’s younger brother, to the practice squad to fill the vacancy left when Sam Kamara was promoted to the active roster in place of Jeremiah Attaochu, who was placed on IR. Mack, who signed with the Bears as an undrafted rookie back in 2020, was part of the first round of roster cuts back in August.

OL Dareuan Parker signed to practice squad

The Bears have brought back offensive lineman Dareuan Parker, signing him to the practice squad on Wednesday. Parker was signed by Chicago as an undrafted rookie this offseason. He was among the second round of roster cuts back in August. With Germain Ifedi landing on injured reserve, the Bears added some offensive depth to the practice squad in Parker.

