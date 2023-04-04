Breaking down Bears’ picks in Todd McShay’s 2-round mock draft

The Chicago Bears traded the No. 1 pick in the NFL draft to the Carolina Panthers for a haul, and they’re still in a prime position at ninth overall.

ESPN’s Todd McShay unveiled his latest two-round mock draft, where he had the Bears addressing an important need at No. 9 before making a surprising pick in the second round.

While there are a number of needs to address, the biggest no doubt along the defensive line — at tackle and edge rusher — as well as offensive line and cornerback.

When all is said and done, the Bears make three picks in the first two rounds. Here’s a look:

Round 1, Pick 9: OT Peter Skoronski, Northwestern

AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski

It’s not a surprise to see the Bears targeting an offensive lineman with their first pick in McShay’s mock. Chicago has a pressing need at offensive tackle, and Northwestern’s Peter Skoronski is arguably the safest pick at No. 9.

The Bears could address the edge rush — perhaps with Van Ness — after closing out the 2022 season at the bottom of the league in sacks. However, they need to maximize quarterback Justin Fields, and that means protecting him. Chicago allowed a sack on 11.5% of dropbacks last season, the highest rate we’ve seen since the Raiders’ 12.6% in 2006. I like the Nate Davis addition at guard, but Teven Jenkins probably isn’t the answer at tackle opposite Braxton Jones. Jenkins is a better fit on the interior. And while there are concerns about Skoronski’s 32¼-inch arm length, his quickness, balance and snap in his hands stand out.

The concern with Skoronski is his arm length, which has many questioning whether he can find success at tackle at the NFL level. While he could certainly kick inside, Chicago needs an offensive tackle, not a guard. Given Skoronski was the first offensive lineman off the board, going with Ohio State’s Paris Johnson Jr. or Georgia’s Broderick Jones might be the better option here.

Round 2, Pick 53 (from BAL): RB Zach Charbonnet, UCLA

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

There’s something to be said about Chicago considering Texas running back Bijan Robinson at No. 9 because he’s one of the best overall prospects in this draft class. But this selection where the Bears draft UCLA running back Zach Charbonnet with their first second-round pick doesn’t make any sense.

The Bears brought in D’Onta Foreman with David Montgomery off to Detroit, but I like the value on Charbonnet at this point in Round 2 as another contributor in the run game. He’s a patient runner with good contact balance and can be a three-down back in the NFL, even though he lacks breakaway speed.

Charbonnet is a talented prospect, but the Bears can’t afford to take him. Chicago has needs across the board, especially along the defensive line, so targeting a running back who is not Robinson isn’t the right move by McShay. The Bears overhauled their running back room this offseason with D’Onta Foreman and Travis Homer joining Khalil Herbert. While they could look to add a running back in the later rounds — like a Tyjae Spears or Evan Hull — this isn’t the way to go at pick 53.

Round 2, Pick 61 (from CAR via SF): DE Byron Young, Tennessee

USA Today Sports

The Bears finally address the defensive line with their second pick of Round 2, landing Tennessee edge rusher Byron Young at No. 61. McShay recognizes Chicago’s need for help off the edge, but it feels like they’re reaching a bit for Young in the second round.

The Bears had just 20 sacks last season, worst in the NFL, and bringing in Young would get them going in the right direction. He had seven sacks in his final season at Tennessee, and his 36 pressures tied for 22nd in the nation. He quickly re-directs and has an explosive lower body, but he’s still raw when it comes to technique.

The Bears had the worst pass rush in the NFL last season managing just 20 sacks, and they need players who can get after the quarterback. They added DeMarcus Walker in free agency, who joins Trevis Gipson and Dominique Robinson. Young showed an ability to get after the quarterback in his final year at Tennessee, and if he can replicate that at the pro level, this would be a solid get for Chicago.

