Breaking down Bears’ picks in PFF’s 3-round mock draft

The Chicago Bears traded the No. 1 pick in the NFL draft to the Carolina Panthers for a haul, and they’re still in a prime position at ninth overall.

Pro Football Focus’ Michael Renner shared his latest three-round mock draft, where he had the Bears addressing important needs along the offensive and defensive lines.

While there are a number of needs to address, the biggest no doubt along the defensive line — at tackle and edge rusher — as well as offensive line and cornerback.

When all is said and done, the Bears make four picks in the first three rounds. Here’s a look:

Round 1, Pick 9 (from CAR): OT Darnell Wright, Tennessee

The Bears address their glaring hole at right tackle with the selection of Tennessee’s Darnell Wright at No. 9. While it’s not a surprise that Chicago went tackle with their first pick, many would’ve expected them to go with Paris Johnson Jr. or Broderick Jones in the top 10.

Teven Jenkins flourished so much at guard that kicking him back out to tackle would be doing him a disservice. Wright comes as the most experienced right tackle in the draft and gives Chicago a scary offensive line in the run game.

Wright was a four-year starter with the Volunteers, where he played left and right tackle. He didn’t give up a sack in 19 consecutive games to end his Tennessee career. Wright is a reliable pass protector but needs to improve as a run blocker. He was considered a sleeper but has since skyrocketed up draft boards.

Round 2, Pick 53 (from BAL): EDGE B.J. Ojulari, LSU

Chicago turns their attention to the defensive line for their next three selections, starting with LSU edge rusher B.J. Ojulari at No. 53. The Bears had the worst pass rush in the league last season, and Ojulari would help shore that up.

The Bears get the edge defender in this class who won the superlative from PFF for the “best pass-rushing moves.” Once Ojulari gets a little stronger. he can be an impact player.

Ojulari has all of the traits to be considered a first-round prospect, including his pass rusher moves, ability to wreak havoc on opposing tackles and he’s a freak athlete. While Ojulari is a dominant pass rusher, he does need some work against the run.

Round 2, Pick 61 (from CAR via SF): EDGE Derick Hall, Auburn

The Bears use their second pick in the second round to also address the pass rush with the addition of Auburn edge rusher Derick Hall with the 61st pick.

The Bears are not leaving the 2023 NFL Draft without addressing their defensive line in a big way (and they’re not done in this one). Hall has high-end explosiveness with good length for the position to be a pocket collapser across from BJ Ojulari, who is more of a finesse rusher.

Hall is everything the Bears are looking for in a defensive lineman: Lengthy, explosive and he’s the kind of good-character guy that Ryan Poles and Matt Eberflus love. While he’s an explosive pass rusher, he does need to improve against the run.

Round 3, Pick 64: DT Gervon Dexter Sr., Florida

Chicago uses their third consecutive pick on a defensive lineman, this time addressing a need along the interior with Florida defensive tackle Gervon Dexter Sr.

Dexter is the perfect example of a boom-or-bust prospect. He’s got all of the traits to be a dominant interior defender, including a nice combination of speed and power, but he needs to be more consistent. Still, Dexter is someone the Bears could develop into a long-term starter at the 1-technique spot.

