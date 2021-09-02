Breaking down the Bears’ latest roster moves

The Chicago Bears have been busy over the last couple of days, finalizing their initial 53-man roster, placing players on injured reserves, bringing back players on the active roster and building their practice squad.

Following the initial 53-man roster, the Bears made six roster moves — with one more in progress — on the 53-man roster on Wednesday, as well as brought back plenty of familiar faces on the practice squad.

Here’s a look at all the roster moves Chicago made on Wednesday:

Danny Trevathan placed on short-term IR

Jose M. Osorio/ Chicago Tribune via AP, Pool

The Bears placed linebacker Danny Trevathan on short-term injured reserve as he's been battling knee soreness throughout training camp and preseason. Trevathan is eligible to return no sooner than Week 4. That clears the way for Alec Ogletree, who quickly played his way into a roster spot, to start alongside Roquan Smith for the first three games. Ogletree had an impressive camp and preseason, and it wouldn't be a surprise to see him also play his way into keeping the starting job when Trevathan ultimately returns.

Teven Jenkins placed on IR

Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

It's been a rough start for rookie offensive tackle Teven Jenkins, who missed the entirety of training camp and preseason with a back injury that required surgery. Jenkins was on the Bears' initial 53-man roster in order to be eligible to return in 2021. GM Ryan Pace says the surgery "fixed the problem," and the hope is he'll be able to return at some point this season. In Jenkins' place, Chicago has Jason Peters and fellow rookie Larry Borom at left tackle.

WR Nsimba Webster claimed off waivers

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

The Bears claimed just one player off waivers on Wednesday -- former 49ers wide receiver and punt returner Nsimba Webster. With rookie Dazz Newsome waived and placed on the practice squad, Chicago had a void to fill at punt returner, and they did just that with Webster. Webster, who played all 16 games with the Rams last season, had 25 punt returns for 185 yards. His primary role was on special teams, which is something important Matt Nagy alluded to last week. But, unfortunately, that meant a fan favorite had to be cut.

WR Rodney Adams waived

AP Photo/David Banks

Wide receiver Rodney Adams has been one of those feel-good stories of the summer. Following an impressive training camp and preseason, Adams played himself onto the 53-man roster. But that only lasted one day after the Bears placed a claim on Webster, and Adams was the corresponding roster move. The expectation is, assuming Adams clears waivers on Thursday, Chicago will sign him to their practice squad.

Bears re-sign DB Artie Burns

Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports

With the Bears placing Trevathan and Jenkins on IR, that freed up two spots on the active roster, which the team used to bring back cornerback Artie Burns. Burns was competing with Kindle Vildor for the starting cornerback job. The assumption is it'll be Vildor starting opposite Jaylon Johnson to start the season -- given he remained as one of the initial four cornerbacks on the roster -- it wouldn't be a surprise to see Burns get plenty of work.

Bears re-sign DB Marqui Christian

AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski

Keeping with the Bears placing Trevathan and Jenkins on IR, that allowed Chicago to bring back defensive back Marqui Christian, who was one of the surprise cuts given he was competing for the starting slot corner job with Duke Shelley. With four cornerbacks on the initial roster, bringing back Christian to presumably compete with Shelley in the slot was an important move.

In Progress: Bears signing WR Breshad Perriman

Nic Antaya/Getty Images

While it hasn't been made official yet, the Bears are signing veteran wide receiver Breshad Perriman to the roster. Perriman, who is on his seventh team in five years, will add more speed to this offense as a projected WR5. (He ran a 4.24 at the Scouting Combine.) Perriman has 1,100 yards and nine touchdowns in the past two years, and it'll be interesting to see how he factors into the offense. A corresponding roster move will have to be made once the Bears officially sign Perriman to the roster.

Bears sign WR Dazz Newsome to practice squad

AP Photo/Wade Payne

Sixth-round rookie wide receiver Dazz Newsome was one of the biggest surprise cuts by the Bears on cutdown day. But, after clearing waivers, it was a quick decision to bring him back on the practice squad, where he has some time to develop. Newsome missed the start of training camp as he recovered from collarbone surgery.

Bears sign CB Thomas Graham Jr. to practice squad

AP Photo/Mark Zaleski

Sixth-round rookie cornerback Thomas Graham Jr. was one of the Bears' most surprising cuts, especially given no one really stood out in the cornerback competition. He'll get some more time to develop on the practice squad and could see a jump in Year 2.

Bears sign OLB Charles Snowden to practice squad

Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports

Charles Snowden was considered to be one of the prized undrafted free agents this year, and the Bears are wise to keep him. Snowden is coming off an impressive preseason, and now Chicago gets to keep developing him and see where that leads.

Bears sign RB Ryan Nall to practice squad

AP Photo/Mark Zaleski

The Bears have just three running backs on the roster (with Tarik Cohen starting on the PUP list), so it was a surprise that Ryan Nall didn't start on the active roster. Nall was a favorite to land back on the practice squad, especially given the Bears could look to elevate him on game day to serve on special teams.

Bears sign RB Artavis Pierce to practice squad

Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Artavis Pierce faced an uphill battle for a roster spot in a loaded running backs room. The Bears only have three running backs on the roster (with Tarik Cohen on the PUP list), but they could potentially turn to him throughout the season.

Bears sign WR Isaiah Coulter to practice squad

AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps

The Bears never got a real look at wide receiver Isaiah Coulter, who joined the team just before their preseason finale against the Titans. It makes sense they want to see more from Coulter, who has time to impress on the practice squad.

Bears sign S Teez Tabor to practice squad

AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski

Teez Tabor was a standout at training camp, where his instincts and playmaking ability was on display in an intriguing battle at reserve safety with Marqui Christian. Tabor suffered a thigh injury back on Aug. 23, which held him out of the final preseason game, but he did enough to warrant a further look on the practice squad.

Bears sign OLB Sam Kamara to practice squad

AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski

Sam Kamara made the switch from defensive tackle to outside linebacker since joining the Bears, and he made his presence known getting after the quarterback in preseason. But like Snowden, the Bears already had their pass rushers set. Kamara gets some time to develop on the practice squad and could figure into the future.

Bears sign WR Jon'Vea Johnson to practice squad

Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports

Jon'Vea Johnson became a regular name on the practice report during training camp working with Justin Fields, where he had some impressive catches. But that training camp success didn't translate to the preseason. He was always a long-shot to make the 53-man roster, but it felt like an easy decision to bring back practice squad.

Bears sign OL Dieter Eiselen to practice squad

Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Dieter Eiselen was listed as the Bears' second-string center behind starter Sam Mustipher, and he was an easy addition back on the practice squad, where he provides depth on the interior of the offensive line.

Bears sign OL Arlington Hambright to practice squad

Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Former seventh-round pick Arlington Hambright was an easy choice for the practice squad as he continues to develop. Hambright served as the backup left guard this summer, and he provides depth on the offensive line.

Bears sign NT Auzoyah Akufohai to practice squad

Auzoyah Akufohai

(AP Photo/Matt Patterson)

Former Texans nose tackle Auzoyah Alufohai is joining the Bears practice squad. Chicago is especially deep on the defensive line, and the Bears will get to develop Alufohai behind a couple of impressive nose tackles in Eddie Goldman and rookie Khyiris Tonga.

Bears sign K Brian Johnson to practice squad

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

Brian Johnson never stood a chance of making the 53-man roster with Cairo Santos locked up for the next three years. Still, Johnson had an impressive training camp and preseason. But with the uncertainties with COVID-19, it's wise to keep Johnson stashed on the practice squad in case of emergency.

