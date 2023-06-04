Breaking down the Bears’ $23.51 million in dead money in 2023
The Chicago Bears have overhauled their roster this offseason, where general manager Ryan Poles added some key contributors in free agency and the NFL draft.
Where things currently stand, the Bears have $32.57 million in salary cap space, which is the most in the NFL. Chicago has hinted they might not be done adding players through free agency, especially at edge rusher, which remains the team’s biggest question mark.
According to Over The Cap, the Bears have $23.51 million in dead money for the 2023 season, which is the 13th-most in the NFL. That’s a far cry from some other teams in the league, including the Tampa Bay Buccaneers ($75.32 million) and Los Angeles Rams ($74.22 million).
Here’s a look at these former Bears who contribute to their $23 million-plus in dead cap in 2023:
DE Robert Quinn
2023 dead money: $13.23 million
LB Danny Trevathan
2023 dead money: $3.77 million
DT Mario Edwards Jr.
2023 dead money: $2.17 million
RB Tarik Cohen
2023 dead money: $1.75 million
DE Jeremiah Attaochu
2023 dead money: $800,000
DT Angelo Blackson
2023 dead money: $500,000
DE Al-Quadin Muhammad
2023 dead money: $500,000
QB Trevor Siemian
2023 dead money: $500,000
OL Zachary Thomas
2023 dead money: $143,739
