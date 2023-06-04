Breaking down the Bears’ $23.51 million in dead money in 2023

The Chicago Bears have overhauled their roster this offseason, where general manager Ryan Poles added some key contributors in free agency and the NFL draft.

Where things currently stand, the Bears have $32.57 million in salary cap space, which is the most in the NFL. Chicago has hinted they might not be done adding players through free agency, especially at edge rusher, which remains the team’s biggest question mark.

According to Over The Cap, the Bears have $23.51 million in dead money for the 2023 season, which is the 13th-most in the NFL. That’s a far cry from some other teams in the league, including the Tampa Bay Buccaneers ($75.32 million) and Los Angeles Rams ($74.22 million).

Here’s a look at these former Bears who contribute to their $23 million-plus in dead cap in 2023:

DE Robert Quinn

AP Photo/Duane Burleson

2023 dead money: $13.23 million

LB Danny Trevathan

Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

2023 dead money: $3.77 million

DT Mario Edwards Jr.

AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn

2023 dead money: $2.17 million

RB Tarik Cohen

AP Photo/Jose Juarez

2023 dead money: $1.75 million

DE Jeremiah Attaochu

2023 dead money: $800,000

DT Angelo Blackson

2023 dead money: $500,000

DE Al-Quadin Muhammad

AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski

2023 dead money: $500,000

QB Trevor Siemian

Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

2023 dead money: $500,000

OL Zachary Thomas

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

2023 dead money: $143,739

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire