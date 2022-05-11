Breaking down Auburn’s Football Power Index ranking since 2005
Over the last two decades, Auburn Tiger fans have seen the ups and downs of their program. The highs were the 2010 BCS National Championship team and the lows were the 3-9 campaign that ended in the dismissal of Gene Chizik.
In the first year of the Gus Malzahn era, the team was battling for another national championship but came up short against the Florida State Seminoles. A new era began in 2021 with the dismissal of Malzahn and the hiring of former Boise State head coach Bryan Harsin.
In recent weeks ESPN published their updated Football Power Index (FPI) that measures team strength, based on 20,000 simulations as explained on their website.
This year the Tigers have the following preseason FPI ratings:
FPI: 13.9
Overall Ranking: No. 10
SEC Ranking: No. 3
Auburn Wire breaks down each final FPI dating back to 2005:
2005: 9-3
John Reed-USA TODAY Sports
FPI: 17.4
Overall Ranking: No. 9
SEC Ranking: No. 4
Bowl Game: 24-10 loss to Wisconsin in the Capital One Bowl
2006: 11-2
Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports Copyright
FPI: 14.5
Overall Ranking: No. 12
SEC Ranking: No. 3
Bowl Game: 17-14 over Nebraska in the Cotton Bowl
2007: 9-4
Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports
FPI: 12.4
Overall Ranking: No. 18
SEC Ranking: No. 4
Bowl Game: 23-20 win over Clemson in the Chick-Fil-A Bowl
2008: 5-7
John Reed-USA TODAY Sports
FPI: 4.7
Overall Ranking: No. 49
SEC Ranking: No. 8
Bowl Game: Failed to qualify
2009: 8-5
John Reed-USA TODAY Sports
FPI: 11.1
Overall Ranking: No. 26
SEC Ranking: No. 8
Bowl Game: 38-35 win over Northwestern in the Outback Bowl
2010: 14-0
Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
FPI: 22.7
Overall Ranking: No. 7
SEC Ranking: No. 2
Bowl Game: 22-19 win over Oregon in the BCS National Championship
2011: 8-5
John Reed-USA TODAY Sports
FPI: 4.1
Overall Ranking: No. 51
SEC Ranking: No. 10
Bowl Game: 43-24 win over Virginia in the Chick-Fil-A Bowl
2012: 3-9
AP Photo/Dave Martin
FPI: 0.3
National Ranking: No. 67
SEC Ranking: No. 13
Bowl Game: Failed to qualify
2013: 12-2
Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
FPI: 19.9
National Ranking: No. 12
SEC Ranking: No. 4
Bowl Game: 34-31 loss to Florida State in the BCS National Championship
2014: 8-5
Shanna Lockwood-USA TODAY Sports
FPI: 21.9
Overall Ranking: No. 8
SEC Ranking: No. 3
Bowl Game: 34-31 loss to Wisconsin in the Outback Bowl
2015: 7-6
Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
FPI: 13.0
Overall Ranking: No. 30
SEC Ranking: No. 10
Bowl Game: 31-10 win over Memphis in the Birmingham Bowl
2016: 8-5
Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports
FPI: 19.3
Overall Ranking: No. 11
SEC Ranking: No. 3
Bowl Game: 35-19 loss to Oklahoma in the Sugar Bowl
2017: 10-4
Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports
FPI: 21.6
Overall Ranking: No. 9
SEC Ranking: No. 3
Bowl Game: 34-27 loss to UCF in the Peach Bowl
2018: 8-5
John Reed-USA TODAY Sports
FPI: 16.0
Overall Ranking: No. 12
SEC Ranking: No. 5
Bowl Game: 63-14 win over Purdue in the Music City Bowl
2019: 9-4
Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
FPI: 21.3
Overall Ranking: No. 10
SEC Ranking: No. 5
Bowl Game: 31-24 loss to Minnesota in the Outback Bowl
2020: 6-5
Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports
FPI: 13.3
Overall Ranking: No. 19
SEC Ranking: No. 5
Bowl Game: 35-19 loss to Northwestern in the Citrus Bowl
2021: 6-7
AP Photo/Butch Dill
FPI: 9.9
Overall Ranking: No. 20
SEC Ranking: No. 5
Bowl Game: 17-13 loss to Houston in the Birmingham Bowl
