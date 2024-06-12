Breaking down Arkansas’ Kickoff Time Windows for the 2024 Season
FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – On Tuesday, the SEC announced new “kickoff windows” for all their upcoming games this season.
Here’s a breakdown of what each of the four kickoff windows mean:
Early – 11 a.m.-Noon CT
Afternoon – 2:30-3:30 p.m. CT
Night – 5-7 p.m. CT
Flex – 2:30-7 p.m. CT
Here’s a look at what Arkansas’ schedule looks like with the new kickoff windows:
2024 Arkansas Football Schedule
Date – Opponent – Time (CT) – Network
Aug. 29 – UAPB at War Memorial Stadium – 6:30 p.m. – ESPNU
Sept. 7 – at Oklahoma State – 11 a.m. – ABC
Sept. 14 – UAB – 3:15 p.m. – SECN
Sept. 21 – at Auburn – FLEX (2:30-7 p.m.) – TBA
Sept. 28 – vs. Texas A&M – AFTERNOON (2:30-3:30 p.m.) – TBA
Oct. 5 – Tennessee – FLEX (2:30-7 p.m.) – TBA
Oct. 19 – LSU – NIGHT (5-7 p.m.) – TBA
Oct. 26 – at Mississippi State – EARLY (11 a.m.-Noon) – TBA
Nov. 2 – Ole Miss – EARLY (11 a.m.-Noon) – TBA
Nov. 16 – Texas – 11 a.m. – ABC/ESPN
Nov. 23 – Louisiana Tech – TBA – SECN+/ESPN+
Nov. 30 – at Missouri – AFTERNOON (2:30-3:30 p.m.) – TBA
