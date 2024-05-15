Breaking down the areas where Knicks won Game 5 vs. Pacers, looking ahead to Game 6

Brendan Brown-- who has three decades of NBA experience as a coach, broadcaster and scout -- breaks down how the Knicks were able to control Game 5 against the Indiana Pacers, and looks ahead to a potential clinching situation in Game 6...

DEEP THOUGHTS ON CHANGING THE STARTING LINEUP

BROWN: “It’s pretty simple. Having (Precious) Achiuwa in the starting lineup just wasn’t a good offensive group. You wanted Achiuwa to guard (Pascal) Siakam, but where Precious fit on the floor on offense with relation to the other starters could be troublesome. In the two games in Indiana, the Knicks were sluggish scoring with both Achiuwa and (Isaiah) Hartenstein paired together…

“So here comes (Miles) McBride, who had been struggling in the series (shooting just 32 percent overall and 26 percent from beyond the arc heading into Game 5). What (Tom) Thibodeau did was interesting - he matched McBride on (Tyrese) Haliburton, mainly because then (Donte) DiVincenzo and (Jalen) Brunson can conserve energy on defense to play better offense. And that works. And McBride goes 4-for-5 in a high-powered (38 points) Knicks first quarter…

“There is a good ripple effect here. By being in the starting lineup, McBride guards TJ McConnell a lot less; that matchup has been an issue in the series. Achiuwa goes to backup center minutes behind Hartenstein, where he is a good matchup for (Isaiah) Jackson. Josh Hart is matched up with Siakam from the tip, but he was much better guarding him in Game 5 than he was in Game 4 - more physical. Thibs changed the starting lineup probably for offense and pace, but a lot of small defensive results were important as well... good move."

WHERE THE GAME WAS WON

BROWN: “It’s easy to say that the Knicks just destroyed them all the way through, but that’s not exactly true…

“The start of Game 5 was a little tension-filled for the Knicks, coming off Game 4. Hartenstein gets five offensive rebounds very early on, which result in seven Knicks points. Still, they are trailing 18-14. This could have been a deeper hole to start, but it wasn’t due to a lack of effort from Hartenstein. From the middle of the quarter on, the Knicks hit their stride.

“The early second quarter stretch, well that’s where the Knicks win the game. Indiana’s bench was not good in the first half, and it seemed that Rick Carlisle just sticks with that group for too long. And Brunson, who had a little bit of a slow start, just torches them. He assists or scores on the first 14 Knicks points of the second quarter, putting them up 52-40. He goes 7-for-9 in the period, for 18 points and 2 assists. Just remarkable.

“After (Myles) Turner makes the three three-point shots early in the third to cut the Knick lead to seven, New York responds with a 19-1 run. Everyone on the floor was involved in that good sequence. But at the top of the fourth, the Pacers cut it to 12 again. Siakam looks good at this point but (Alec) Burks makes a huge corner three to push it to 15. Burks is now shooting 51 percent overall and 50 percent from three in the series. Brunson follows with two baskets, and the game is over. But the Burks make was huge…"

WHEN THE KNICKS OVERALL ENERGY GOES UP...

BROWN: “At halftime, the Knicks are up 15, but the Pacers are actually still shooting fairly well (47 percent overall, 60 percent from beyond the arc and 12-for-12 on free throws). They had nine turnovers (eight different Pacers had a turnover, so this was equal opportunity). The Pacers generally don’t turn the ball over, and if you know Thibs’ teams, they don’t force a lot of turnovers - so this is major. When Turner and Siakam dribbled in this game, they lost the ball a ton…

“It’s easy to see where the Knicks’ extra energy played out in Game 5 - a complete turnaround from Game 4. Excellent rebounding, a quicker pace in the first quarter, getting to the 50-50 balls…

“What isn’t as easy to see is the alertness of help defense - how the four help defenders are quicker to rotate, and then quicker to closeout. The Knicks guarded Siakam and Turner single up in the post and on isolations. But Knick perimeter defenders were creeping in on digs, and I feel that Siakam and Turner could sense that. For the game, Siakam and Turner shot right at 50 percent, but their six combined turnovers got the Knicks rolling."

LOOKING AHEAD TO GAME 6

BROWN: “Have the Knicks found the right lineup and rotation situation? (Tyrese) Haliburton did not show up in a competitive way in two of the three games at the Garden, but he was very good in the two games in Indiana. The Knicks didn’t score well in either road game. The Pacers are running out of options to guard Brunson - as Andrew Nembhard has been poor against him pretty much all series…

“Can the Knicks win a big road game like they did in the Sixers series - where they won two close ones? Indiana has been a lot better at home (5-0) than on the road (1-5) in these playoffs. Can they rebound the ball (minus 24 in Game 5) or play a cleaner game (18 turnovers in Game 5)?

“If it’s a close game, what will the Pacers do with Brunson at the end? He was back in a major groove last night…and the Pacers might not have that closer you need late. Let’s see…"