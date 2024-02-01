Breaking down Alabama Football’s scholarship numbers by position

The Alabama football team saw multiple players leave the program this offseason following Nick Saban’s decision to retire. Several key players that exited the program were starting safety Caleb Downs, starting wide receiver Isaiah Bond, and starting tight end Amari Niblack.

Many transfers were expected to return and contribute in a positive way next season. However, they have each moved on and will be playing elsewhere to finish out their college careers.

With all of the roster attrition, it has certainly been interesting to follow the makeup of next year’s roster. As things stand, Alabama’s roster is almost full heading into the spring.

Roll Tide Wire breaks down Alabama Football’s scholarship numbers by position.

Quarterback (4)

Running back (5)

Jam Miller – R-So. Justice Haynes – So. Richard Young – R-Fr. Kevin Riley – Fr. Daniel Hill – Fr.

Wide receiver (10)

Kobe Prentice – Jr. Kendrick Law – Jr. Germie Bernard – Jr. Emmanuel Henderson – Jr. Jalen Hale – So. Jaren Hamilton – R-Fr. Cole Adams – R-Fr. Amari Jefferson – Fr. Rico Scott – Fr. Aeryn Hampton – Fr.

Tight end (6)

CJ Dippre – Sr. Robbie Ouzts – Sr. Danny Lewis – R-So. Ty Lockwood – R-Fr. Jay Lindsey – Fr. Caleb Odom – Fr.

Offensive line (13)

Jaeden Roberts – R-Jr. James Brockermeyer – R-Jr. Tyler Booker – Jr. Parker Brailsford – R-So. Elijah Pritchett – R-So. Olaus Alinen – R-Fr. Miles McVay – R-Fr. Wilkin Formby – R-Fr. Roq Montgomery – R-Fr. Naquil Betrand – R-Fr. Casey Poe – Fr. William Sanders – Fr. Joseph Ionata – Fr.

Defensive line (14)

Tim Smith Jr. – Gr. Jah-Marien Latham – R-Sr. Tim Keenan III – R-Jr. Damon Payne Jr. – R-Jr. Jaheim Oatis – Jr. Lebbeus Overton – Jr. Khurtiss Perry – R-So. James Smith – So. Hunter Osborne – R-Fr. Edric Hill – R-Fr. Jordan Renaud – R-Fr. Isaia Faga – Fr. Jeremiah Beaman – Fr. Steve Mboumoua – Fr.

Linebacker

Quandarrius Robinson – R-Sr. Justin Jefferson – Sr. Deontae Lawson – R-Jr. Keanu Koht – R-Jr. Jihaad Campbell – Jr. Jeremiah Alexander – R-So. Qua Russaw – R-Fr. Keon Keeley – R-Fr. Yhonzae Pierre – R-Fr. Justin Okoronkwo – Fr. Sterling Dixon – Fr. Cayden Jones – Fr. Jayshawn Ross – Fr.

Cornerback (6)

Safety (5)

Malachi Moore – Gr. DeVonta Smith – R-Jr. Bray Hubbard – So. Red Morgan – Fr. Peyton Woodyard – Fr.

Specialist (3)

James Burnip – R-Sr. Kneeland Hibbett – Sr. Conor Talty – R-Fr.

